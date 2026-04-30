More trouble for Riyan Parag & Rajasthan Royals? Report says BCCI may seek legal opinion amid IPL 2026 after vaping row

The Riyan Parag vaping controversy has brought Indian Premier league (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals under BCCI scanner amid the ongoing 2026 season as the Indian cricket board is reportedly seeking legal opinion. Champions in 2008, the Rajasthan-based franchise has come under limelight for all the disciplinary issues in recent times.

Parag was caught vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room in the vicinity of teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel during their match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The video of the incident spread like wildfire on social media, prompting the BCCI to take quick action. As a result, the BCCI fined Parag 25% of his match fee and handed one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent match fee for vaping

“Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.” The incident occurred during the second innings when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room. Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma,” the IPL said in a statement.

Why did Riyan Parag handed only 25% fine? Vaping (also known as e-cigarettes) in India is completely banned. The Indian government had banned e-cigarettes back in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale and distribution. As per the law, the offender faces imprisonment up to one year and/or a ₹1 lakh fine for a first time offence.

Based on a Times of India report, there is no definite punishment in the IPL Code of Conduct on vaping. It also added that the BCCI is seeking a legal opinion on the matter. “There is no defined punishment in the IPL code of conduct. The BCCI will be seeking legal opinion,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying. It is also believed that Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara had a word with Parag on the whole issue after the game.

Why Rajasthan Royals are under BCCI scanner? In IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals have made most of noise off the field. Before Parag's incident, the franchise's manager Romi Bhinder was caught using a mobile phone in the dugout, which is a complete breach of Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) protocol breach.

Bhinder was caught using a mobile phone during their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10. Bhinder was let go with a warning and a fine of ₹1 lakh.

“The breach relates to the use of a mobile phone in the team dugout, which is in contravention of Article 4.1.1 of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols,” the IPL said in a statement. Such disciplinary issues from the same franchise within a few days didn't go well with the BCCI.