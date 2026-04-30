More trouble for Riyan Parag & Rajasthan Royals? Report says BCCI may seek legal opinion amid IPL 2026 after vaping row

The Riyan Parag vaping controversy has brought Indian Premier league (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals under BCCI scanner amid the ongoing 2026 season as the Indian cricket board is reportedly seeking legal opinion. Champions in 2008, the Rajasthan-based franchise has come under limelight for all the disciplinary issues in recent times.

Parag was caught vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room in the vicinity of teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel during their match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The video of the incident spread like wildfire on social media, prompting the BCCI to take quick action. As a result, the BCCI fined Parag 25% of his match fee and handed one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent match fee for vaping

“Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.” The incident occurred during the second innings when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room. Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma,” the IPL said in a statement.

Why did Riyan Parag handed only 25% fine? Vaping (also known as e-cigarettes) in India is completely banned. The Indian government had banned e-cigarettes back in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale and distribution. As per the law, the offender faces imprisonment up to one year and/or a ₹1 lakh fine for a first time offence.

Based on a Times of India report, there is no definite punishment in the IPL Code of Conduct on vaping. It also added that the BCCI is seeking a legal opinion on the matter. “There is no defined punishment in the IPL code of conduct. The BCCI will be seeking legal opinion,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying. It is also believed that Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara had a word with Parag on the whole issue after the game.

Advertisement

Why Rajasthan Royals are under BCCI scanner? In IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals have made most of noise off the field. Before Parag's incident, the franchise's manager Romi Bhinder was caught using a mobile phone in the dugout, which is a complete breach of Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) protocol breach.

Bhinder was caught using a mobile phone during their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10. Bhinder was let go with a warning and a fine of ₹1 lakh.

“The breach relates to the use of a mobile phone in the team dugout, which is in contravention of Article 4.1.1 of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols,” the IPL said in a statement. Such disciplinary issues from the same franchise within a few days didn't go well with the BCCI.

Advertisement

After announcing Parag's fine, the IPL statement also stated that the parent body is exploring other options for stringent action against the franchise. “The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact,” the IPL statement added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in