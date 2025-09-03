Morgan Riddle slays viral TikTok pose in heels on US Open railing during bf Tylor Fritz's big match - See pics

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of the fourth-ranked tennis player, Taylor Fritz, has got the Internet buzzing, again, for slying the viral TikTok pose – ‘squat and slay’ in high heels and some booze.

On September 2, as Taylor Fritz prepared to challenge Novak Djokovic in a quarter-final match at the US Open, Morgan stole the show by performing a balance challenge in high heels at the tennis tournament.

“U.S. Open final boss,” read Morgan's TikTok video caption, which scored more than 300,000 views.

The viral TikTok pose Sports Illustrated reported that it’s known as the “squat and slay” challenge on TikTok. It involved Morgan perched on a concrete railing with a glass balanced on top of her head.

She also posted the viral TikTok video on her Instagram story.

Morgan Riddle performing the viral TikTok pose

Morgan Riddle slaying the viral pose with a glass on top of her head.

She also shared BTS (behind-the-scenes) pictures from her attempt at the viral “squat and slay” pose on her Instagram stories:

Morgan Riddle BTS story

Morgan Riddle BTS story

The tennis influencer shared that she had about seven of the signature US Open Honey Duece cocktails at the event.

She jokingly said, “Me leaving a night match after seven Honey Deuces.”

Morgan Riddle honey deuce post

Morgan, who was in a paid partnership with Vodka-makers Grey Goose, shared several stories and a post on her Instagram handle mentioning honey deuces, with one story on “what is the most famous sports event drink”.

Morgan Riddle honey deuce post

“I feel like you’re just here for the honey deuces,” she joked in an Instagram post.

Morgan Riddle promotes ‘tenniscore’ Morgan Riddle has worked with the All England Club to create video segments called “Wimbledon Threads.” Wearing brands such as Chanel and Jimmy Choo, she details trends like “tenniscore.”

“'Tenniscore' isn’t just about pleated skirts and vintage polos. It’s about aspirational minimalism with a competitive edge,” she said in a video last week entitled “ How Wimbledon made tennis chic.”

She added that Wimbledon has “helped tennis become the chicest sport in the world.”

“Of course we’re here for the tennis but what was once a strictly sporting event has also turned into a global fashion spectacle. I know some of you may not want to hear that but just because the fact annoys you, doesn’t make it any less true,” she said.

Morgan's clips on TikTok, where she has nearly 600,000 followers, are more popular. She also has more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.

‘You got to do what you got to do’: Taylor Fritz Earlier, Taylor Fritz shared that he often takes photos of her to post on social media.

“I’ve definitely gotten a lot better over the last couple of years but very reluctantly,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press last year.