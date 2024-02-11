Mosquito 'tornadoes' in Pune spark horrified debate, netizens say viral video calls for use of 'flamethrowers'
Unusual mosquito tornadoes were seen swirling over the Mutha river in Pune, Maharashtra. The incident, which went viral on social media, has prompted calls for flamethrowers and jokes about the city's buzzing nightlife.
Spires of buzzing mosquitoes were spotted along the Pune skyline this month — akin to numerous narrow funnel tornadoes. Videos of the incident have since gone viral with one clip identifying the location Keshavnagar and Kharadi. Horrified netizens have since called for flamethrowers, compared the horrifying phenomenon to dementors (à la the Harry Potter novels) and cracked many a joke about the ‘buzzing nightlife’ in Pune.