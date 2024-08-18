’Most horrific 48 hours of my life’: Bengaluru man claims movers stole valuables worth over ₹8 lakh

A Bengaluru resident, Ankit Mayank, detailed his terrible experience with Halef International Pvt Ltd on X. He reported thefts, damages, and harassment by the company's staff during his house move. Valuable items, including cash and gold, were stolen, and the company denies responsibility.

Published18 Aug 2024, 08:25 PM IST
He said both he and his wife haven't slept for over 48 hours and are living the biggest nightmare of their life.
A Bengaluru resident shared his "horrific" experience with a packers and movers company while shifting his house on 14 August.

The X (formerly Twitter) user Ankit Mayank took to the micro-blogging website to share his harrowing experience with Halef International Pvt Ltd. He revealed a series of alleged thefts and damages he had incurred due to the company's staff.

According to Mayank's post, a bag valued at approximately 8 lakh went missing during moving, which he claims was stolen by the company's team of 7.

This bag, Mayank said, contained 2 lakh in cash, a pair of gold earrings, two gold bangles, and other important items.

According to the post, local police and the manager of the packers and movers company have "agreed that it was stolen by their team members".

Mayank further complained that the staff left an "unimaginable mess" at their home.

"Look at the video, all trollies, bags & suitcases are left opened in horrible manner," he wrote while sharing a picture.

He also said that all the important documents and papers were "just lying around on the floor". "Several of them are missing too, or damaged".

He claimed that several expensive things like imported perfumes, limited edition ~50 year gold-plated old pens, and a few bags are damaged or still missing. The damage to some furniture items and house belongings like cupboards is additional, he said.

Yet the company, Mayank said, is shrugging from the responsibility by saying only their staff is responsible, and not them.

"Such shamelessness despite the fact that we had hired their services & those thieves were sent by them & were representing the company itself."

"It is emotionally very challenging for my wife as few stolen things belong to her mother who is in coma for the past 15 months. WE ARE MENTALLY & EMOTIONALLY BROKEN."

In a separate thread, Mayak has alleged that the company is harassing the couple “to an extent to defame us by putting multiple false & hilarious allegations against us”.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 08:25 PM IST
