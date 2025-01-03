Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Most profitable Indian movie 2024 is a love story: Not Stree 2, Pushpa 2 or Kalki 2898 AD; now streaming on OTT

Most profitable Indian movie 2024 is a love story: Not Stree 2, Pushpa 2 or Kalki 2898 AD; now streaming on OTT

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Despite high earnings from big-budget films, this low-budget love story has emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2024, achieving nearly 44 times its budget. The film, released in February and streamed in multiple languages, highlights the success of small-budget projects in the industry.

Most profitable Indian movie 2024 is a love story: Not Stree 2, Pushpa 2 or Kalki 2898 AD; it is now streaming on OTT

Premalu, a Malayalam romantic drama, has emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2024, overshadowing big-budget blockbusters like Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD and Stree 2 in terms of return on investment.

Made on a modest budget of just 3 crore, the film earned 131.18 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk. It achieved a profit margin of nearly 44 times its budget. Some media reports claim it was made with 9 crore. Still, it made over 14.5 times its budget.

Bollywood movie Stree 2 grossed 875 crore, making about 14.5 times its 60 crore budget even though some reports suggest it was 90 crore. Premalu’s profit margin, however, stands out as a rare achievement, especially for a small-budget film with no big stars.

Directed by Girish AD, Premalu is a coming-of-age romantic drama that delves into the complexities of young love. The film features newcomers Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, supported by a talented cast including Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas and Althaf Salim.

Despite a slow start in theatres, Premalu gained momentum through strong word-of-mouth publicity. By the end of its run, it became not only one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year but also one of the most profitable films in Indian cinema history.

Secret Superstar has achieved similar success compared to their budgets. The movie minted 912.75 crore after having been made with a budget of 15 crore in 2016. The movie stars Zaira Wasim, who later announced her retirement from acting at the age of 19.

In contrast, big-budget films like Pushpa 2, despite grossing 1,800 crore worldwide, only achieved a profit margin of five times its 350 crore budget. Similarly, Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed 1,200 crore, earned double its 600 crore production cost.

Premalu on OTT

The Malayalam love triangle was released in theatres in February 2024. The movie started streaming on OTT in April 2024. Disney+ Hotstar streams the movie in three languages, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. The Telugu version is streaming on Aha.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.