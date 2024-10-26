Netflix released the list of top 10 shows globally for the week ending on October 22. Here are the top 10 shows on Netflix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outer Banks (Season 4): The show is about a teenager and his three friends hunting for a treasure. The series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3): This show is based on the idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller, who practices outside his Lincoln Town Car. It features Manuel Garcia, Krista Warner, Becki Newton, and Jazz Raycole. 3. Nobody Wants This (Season 1): The show stars Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. It is about a sex podcaster and a rabbi who fall in love and navigate their relationship through their opposite families.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Monsters, The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story: This is the second season of the American biographical crime thriller series Monster. The show is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian.

5. Love is Blind (Season 7): In this reality show, singles find a match to fall in love without ever seeing each other through emotional connection.

6. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2): The show is about the Camp Cretaceous gang who solve a mystery when they find a global conspiracy that tries to bring down dinosaurs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Season 1): The show stars Celia Massingham, Lavance, and James Watt. After eleven months in the One Year War in U.C.0079, Zaku II pilot and Captain Solari face the Earth Federation’s new weapon: the mobile suit Gundam.

8. Outer Banks (Season 1): The show is based on a North Carolina island, where John B and his friends find mystery and adventure while hunting for lost treasure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Ancient Apocalypse, The Americas: The story is about a journalist, Graham Hancock, who travels across the globe looking for evidence of mysterious and lost civilizations from the last Ice Age.

10. I AM A KILLER (Season 5): This show features unseen footage from prisons across America. This documentary shows the stories of prisoners who are waiting for their fate on death row. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}