The most-viewed OTT releases from November 4-10 include diverse shows and movies across various platforms. Highlights feature humour, self-discovery and intense storytelling, appealing to a wide audience.

Most-watched OTT releases last week: The Top 10 includes movies, web series and reality shows that got the highest viewership on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Media consulting firm Ormax Media released the list of Top 10 most-watched OTT shows this week (November 4-10).

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela: 1.8 million Plot: Zubin, rejected by Shehnaz, meets intimacy coach Ruby in the UK. Together, they embark on a humorous journey of self-discovery, tackling insecurities and finding personal growth through an unusual agreement.

Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Gaming Insaan: 2 million Plot: The reality show follows YouTuber Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, pursuing a challenging journey to transform into a professional esports athlete within 45 days.

Cast: Nischay Malhan, Tanmay Scoutop Singh, Dimple Malhan

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Reeta Sanyal: 2.3 million Plot: Advocate Reeta Sanyal handles complex cases, including a high-profile murder with a client demanding execution, while uncovering explosive leads through meticulous crime scene investigations.

Cast: Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Mithya: The Darker Chapter: 2.6 million Plot: Juhi's idyllic life unravels when a mysterious writer, Amit, confronts her with shocking allegations of plagiarism.

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Naveen Kasturia

OTT Platform: ZEE5

The Great Indian Kapil Show: 3 million Plot: Last week's episode featured Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz.

Cast: Kapil Sharma

OTT Platform: Netflix

Vijay 69: 3.2 million Plot: A humorous tale of a retired sportsman attempting to reclaim his lost glory.

Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Raj Sharma

OTT Platform: Netflix

Playground 4: 3.3 million Plot: Reality series showcasing intense gaming rivalries and camaraderie.

Cast: Various

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

The Legend of Hanuman (Season 3): 3.4 million Plot: The epic journey of Hanuman as he battles evil forces to protect righteousness.

Cast: Sharad Kelkar

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Do Patti: 4 million Plot: A gripping story of betrayal, secrets and friendship between two sisters under the watchful eyes of a police officer.

Cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon

OTT Platform: Netflix

Citadel Honey Bunny: 6.7 million Plot: Two common people get involved in the world of espionage.

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video