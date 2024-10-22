Most-watched OTT releases this week: Top 10 movies, web series and reality shows that got highest viewership

Most-watched OTT releases this week: The Top 10 includes movies, web series and reality shows that got the highest viewership on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published22 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Most-watched OTT releases this week: Media consulting firm Ormax Media has released a list of the Top 10 most-watched OTT shows this week (October 14-20). Let’s take a look at the viewership numbers of movies, web series and reality shows.

CTRL: 1.7 million

Plot: Nella and Joe, a popular influencer couple, face a crisis when Joe cheats. Nella uses an AI app to erase him digitally but soon realises that he has vanished from real life, too.

Cast: Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Vihaan Samat

OTT Platform: Netflix

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3: 1.8 million

Plot: Bollywood wives will be joined by newcomers Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi. This sets the stage for a city rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai.

Cast: Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh

OTT Platform: Netflix

Citadel: Diana: 1.9 million

Plot: Diana Cavalieri, an undercover agent for Citadel, infiltrated the rival agency Manticore, which destroyed Citadel eight years ago. Now trapped behind enemy lines, Diana faces a critical choice when an opportunity to escape arises: whether to trust Edo Zani, Manticore Italy's heir.

Cast: Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Julia Piaton

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gutar Gu S2: 2 million

Plot: Anuj and Ritu navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship between Bhopal and Ahmedabad, highlighting the bittersweet moments in their journey to stay connected.

Cast: Vishesh Bansal, Ashlesha Thakur

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Playground 4: 2.1 million

Plot: It’s a game show with 16 contestants divided into five teams, Dare Dragons, Power Pheonix, AAA Werewolves, OP Unicorns and KO Krakens. Each team is led by a personality from the gaming or the entertainment industry.

Cast: CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchalani, Harsh Beniwal

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

The Penguin: 2.2 million

Plot: The story takes place right after 2022's The Batman, where the Riddler floods Gotham City, causing mass destruction. Oswald Cobb, a mob underboss, aims to use the chaos to seize control of Gotham's criminal underworld.

Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Taaza Khabar S2: 2.3 million

Plot: Vasant Gawde learns about his own death through a news flash. To shield his family from a corrupt construction baron, he decides to fake his death.

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Javed Jaffrey

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Raat Jawaan Hai: 2.4 million

Plot: Three best friends struggle to adjust to parenthood.

Cast: Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat, Anjali Anand

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Reeta Sanyal: 2.5 million

Plot: A lawyer who also works as a detective takes on a case involving a woman sentenced to death.

Cast: Adah Sharma, Manik Papneja, Rahul Dev

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Great Indian Kapil Show: 3.5 million

Plot: This week, Kapil Sharma hosts the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3.

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh

OTT Platform: Netflix

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST
