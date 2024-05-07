Mother asks 3-year-old to say ‘goodbye’ to father, shoots son dead soon after in murder-suicide
In a heartbreaking turn of events, a mother shot her son before committing suicide. Her actions came a day before a custody battle with her ex-husband. A video on her phone captured her asking the child to bid farewell to his father.
“Say goodbye to Daddy," she said. Her 3-year-old son faced his father on a mobile camera. Then, the mother shot the child in a ditch before killing herself.
