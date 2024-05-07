Active Stocks
Tue May 07 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.20 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.40 1.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.25 -3.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,506.40 -1.08%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,644.30 1.20%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Mother asks 3-year-old to say ‘goodbye’ to father, shoots son dead soon after in murder-suicide
BackBack

Mother asks 3-year-old to say ‘goodbye’ to father, shoots son dead soon after in murder-suicide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a mother shot her son before committing suicide. Her actions came a day before a custody battle with her ex-husband. A video on her phone captured her asking the child to bid farewell to his father.

It happened as 32-year-old Savannah Kriger was supposed to appear in court for a custody battle with her ex-husband over their son Kaiden. (Pexels)Premium
It happened as 32-year-old Savannah Kriger was supposed to appear in court for a custody battle with her ex-husband over their son Kaiden. (Pexels)

“Say goodbye to Daddy," she said. Her 3-year-old son faced his father on a mobile camera. Then, the mother shot the child in a ditch before killing herself.

It happened in Texas, US. it was one day before 32-year-old Savannah Kriger was supposed to appear in court for a custody battle with her ex-husband over their son Kaiden. Before the murder-suicide, Kriger told her ex-husband on FaceTime that he would not have “anything at all by the end of the day".

Also Read: Mother shares video of baby daughter's cancer battle; netizens call her 'brave little warrior'

The revelation comes from police as the mother and son were discovered with gunshot wounds in their heads. The incident took place on March 19. It took many weeks for the officers to determine the final hours of the murder-suicide, the New York Post reported.

A video found on her phone, lasting 21 seconds, showed Kriger and her son sitting in a park ditch. In the video, the woman asked the son to say “goodbye" to his father.

Also Read: Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested river; child found with missing hand

Then, she apologised to him as his father wasn’t there for him. She kissed the child after that. As per authorities, the mother looked for cartoon videos while sitting in the ditch, where they were later found dead.

What happened?

The situation started on March 18 when Kriger left her job in the afternoon and went to her ex-partner's house while he was at work, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly damaged his furniture and some personal belongings before going back to her house.

Also Read: ‘Parents demanding 65% of salary’ sparks online debate, netizens say ‘unreasonable, learn to say NO’

There, police later discovered her wedding dress and pictures on the bed. Sheriff Javier Salazar reported that she had shot her wedding pictures twice. After this, Kriger picked up her son from daycare and began sending disturbing messages to the boy's father, the authorities noted.

“Say goodbye to your son," was her final text to her ex.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 May 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue