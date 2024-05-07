In a heartbreaking turn of events, a mother shot her son before committing suicide. Her actions came a day before a custody battle with her ex-husband. A video on her phone captured her asking the child to bid farewell to his father.

"Say goodbye to Daddy," she said. Her 3-year-old son faced his father on a mobile camera. Then, the mother shot the child in a ditch before killing herself.

It happened in Texas, US. it was one day before 32-year-old Savannah Kriger was supposed to appear in court for a custody battle with her ex-husband over their son Kaiden. Before the murder-suicide, Kriger told her ex-husband on FaceTime that he would not have “anything at all by the end of the day".

The revelation comes from police as the mother and son were discovered with gunshot wounds in their heads. The incident took place on March 19. It took many weeks for the officers to determine the final hours of the murder-suicide, the New York Post reported.

A video found on her phone, lasting 21 seconds, showed Kriger and her son sitting in a park ditch. In the video, the woman asked the son to say “goodbye" to his father.

Then, she apologised to him as his father wasn't there for him. She kissed the child after that. As per authorities, the mother looked for cartoon videos while sitting in the ditch, where they were later found dead.

What happened? The situation started on March 18 when Kriger left her job in the afternoon and went to her ex-partner's house while he was at work, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. She reportedly damaged his furniture and some personal belongings before going back to her house.

There, police later discovered her wedding dress and pictures on the bed. Sheriff Javier Salazar reported that she had shot her wedding pictures twice. After this, Kriger picked up her son from daycare and began sending disturbing messages to the boy's father, the authorities noted.

“Say goodbye to your son," was her final text to her ex.

