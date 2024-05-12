Mother's Day 2024: Babil Khand shares heartfelt wishes, says 'There would have been no Irrfan...'
Babil Khan's Mother's Day tribute to Sutapa Sikdar acknowledges her role in shaping his identity. Sutapa's message to Babil to remain authentic receives admiration from netizens.
On the occasion of Mother's Day 2024, Qala actor Babil Khan shared a heartfelt post for his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, saying that without her, there would be no Khan family. Babil is the late actor Irrfan Khan's son. Irrfan was among the biggest Indian stars in international cinema.