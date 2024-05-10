Mother's Day is just two days away, and like every year, sons and daughters are filled with a deep desire to make the occasion special for the mothers in their lives. It's not just about a lovely gift or a heartwarming gesture; it's about our unique bond with our mothers. They pour their heart into every moment, no matter how small, reminding us of their unconditional love.

If you are wondering about the plans for Mother's Day this year, the innovative ideas launched by some brands claim to make your Mother's Day special. Popular food chain McDonald's India, food delivery startup Zomato and other brands introduced special Mother's Day services to enhance the occasion for their customers.

McDonald's India

McDonald's India, known for its exceptional services, has released a heartwarming YouTube video. It narrates the story of an 8-year-old boy who takes his mom for a special treat to celebrate Mother's Day. Along with this touching story, McDonald's India has announced exclusive Mother's Day offers, available only on the McDonald's app and valid till 12 May 2024, making this a truly privileged experience.

"Through powerful storytelling, McDonald's brings forth the essence of mothers' unconditional and selfless love for their families and reminds us that it's time of the year to give them a treat. The brand is committed to providing a warm and welcoming environment where moms can relax in the company of their loved ones while enjoying delicious food and creating memories that will last a lifetime," a release from the company said.

Zomato's Photo Cakes

Zomato, a pioneer in innovative ideas, has come up with a unique offering for Mother's Day. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal announced on Thursday that the company is launching Photo Cakes services. This exciting service allows customers to upload pictures and receive a customized cake, delivered in about 30 minutes. It's a perfect blend of convenience and personalization, sure to pique your interest.

The Photo Cakes "feature is live in select areas of Delhi NCR, and other cities are coming soon! Big thank you to our restaurant partners for working with us so closely for this launch, in preparation for Mother's Day," Deepinder Goyal's post added.

The internet doesn't seem to be excited about Zomato's idea, as people say they couldn't understand how to cut the image of their family members. "I don't understand why we should cut ourselves or any family member and eat them ? What kind of concept is this ?" one user said.

"Would feel a bit weird "cutting" someone up we love," another user said.

Titan World

Mother's Day campaign launched by Titan's World revolves around the amount of time we spend with our mothers. Certain Titan World stores are set to become cozy sanctuaries, beautifully decorated with cakes, flowers, and other adornments, creating a lively and inviting atmosphere for celebration.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!