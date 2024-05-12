Mother's Day 2024: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday posted a heartfelt caption on Instagram with a picture of his mother and wished her a happy Mother's Day 2024. Sachin Tendulkar acknowledged his mother's contribution to his life and expressed his gratitude for it.

“Mothers turn houses into homes and hard times into comforting hugs. My Aai has done that and so much more. Thank you, Aai, for being my rock. Happy Mother’s Day!," Sachin Tendulkar said in an post on Instagram.

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest cricketers in the world, never shied away from speaking about his mother's contribution to his life. While speaking at an event last year, Sachin Tendulkar mentioned how happy he was to see his mother during his last cricket match.

"I had played for so many years but my mother had not seen any of the matches, before that (last Test) match. I told my mother you have to come. Due to her physical challenges, it was difficult for her to come but she said that she would come for me, and she was there in the wheelchair. It was a big emotional moment when they showed my mother on the big screen," Sachin Tendulkar said.

‘Sachin-Sachin’ chants story

Sachin Tendulkar's cricket career has been nothing but extraordinary, and he was amongst the few batters in the world with the capability to bring crowds on their feet with his performances. The stadiums used to echo with the chants of 'Sachin-Sachin', and during his retirement speech, Sachin Tendulkar revealed how special that was for him.

Back in 2017, Sachin Tendulkar revealed the sweet story behind the 'Sachin-Sachin' chants and said his mother was the one who started with the chants. “My mother started it actually. I used to go play downstairs and to call me back home, mother would call ‘Sachin Sachin’, Tendulkar said while speaking at the song release event of his biopic “Sachin: A Billion Dreams."

Netizens react

The internet was in all praise of Sachin Tendulkar and his mother and reacted to the post with heart emojis. “She is the woman that has raised the God of cricket," one user said. “Wowwww such a lovely frame ... All God and you along with your goddess," another user said.

