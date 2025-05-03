Mother's day 2025: When is it? Check last-minute gift's ideas to make the day special

Before we uttered our first word or took our first step, there was someone who believed in us. Her lullabies were our first lessons in love, her hands our first comfort, and her strength our first shelter. As Mother’s Day dawns once again, millions across the world pause and take a moment to honour the quiet resilience, the boundless sacrifice, and their unconditional love. The influence of mothers in our society is so encouraging that brings a hope for all.

When is Mother's Day 2025? Mother's Day is on May 11, 2025, Sunday.

Origin of Mother's Day Many ancient cultures, comprising the Greeks and Romans, had festivals honouring mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele. The Christian influence is such that in medieval Europe, “Mothering Sunday” was celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent. It was a day when people came back to their mother church and spend most of the time with family.

The recent one was founded by by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official US holiday in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson announced it a national observance.

Celebrated in the second week of May, it has been embraced as a day to showcase love and gratitude, often with gifts, cards, family meals, or social media tributes.

Also Read | 5 weird wellness trends that actually work

How do people celebrate Mother's Day? People celebrate Mother's Day by offering cards, flowers, or handmade gifts. They cook a special meal or treat mothers to a day off. A quality time is spent together, with sharing messages or photos online.

Last minute's gift ideas for mom on Mother's Day 2025 Pen down a heartfelt message or a list of reasons why you love and appreciate her. Digital gift cards are a new and simple way to make it special. Instantly send her a gift card for Nykaa, Amazon, BigBasket, or her favourite clothing or food delivery app.

Also Read | 5 fashion trends making a comeback in 2025

3. You can surprise her with her favourite breakfast or dish.

4. A photo of a special moment within the family and for which print can be taken out or create a slideshow with music and share it on her phone or TV.