Mother's Day 2026: When is Mother's Day in India - May 10 or May 17?

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and confusion surrounding the date still persists. The day, celebrated in India and worldwide to recognise and honour mothers, will fall on May 10 this year. The occasion is commonly celebrated with children showering their mothers with gifts and treating them to lunches or dinners.
Beyond celebrations and food, Mother’s Day has also been associated with women’s movements demanding equal rights. In the United States during the 1970s, women rallied on Mother’s Day in support of underprivileged women and children.
Many ancient cultures, including the Greeks and Romans, held festivals honouring mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele. Christian influence later shaped the tradition further, and in medieval Europe, “Mothering Sunday” was celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent. It was a day when people returned to their mother church and spent time with their families.
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Mother's Day in India is celebrated on May 10th. The occasion is observed annually to honor mothers and acknowledge their sacrifices and love.
People celebrate Mother's Day by giving cards, flowers, or handmade gifts, cooking a special meal, or treating mothers to a day off. Spending quality time together and sharing messages or photos online are also common ways to celebrate.
The modern version of Mother's Day was founded by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official holiday in the United States in 1914. Ancient cultures also held festivals honoring mother goddesses, and medieval Europe celebrated "Mothering Sunday."
Mothers often teach valuable financial lessons such as investing in gold as a safety net, avoiding debt for lifestyle spending, prioritizing education and skills, keeping emergency savings, and not mixing emotions with money decisions.
Gift ideas range from personal gestures like heartfelt messages or photos, to practical items like statement jewelry, elegant wardrobe staples, or collectible home decor. Digital gift cards and special meals are also thoughtful options.
The modern version of Mother's Day was founded by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official holiday in the United States in 1914, when Woodrow Wilson declared it a national observance.
Celebrated in the second week of May, it has been embraced as a day to showcase love and gratitude, often with gifts, cards, family meals, or social media tributes.
People celebrate Mother's Day by offering cards, flowers, or handmade gifts. They cook a special meal or treat mothers to a day off. Quality time is spent together, sharing messages or photos online.
3. You can surprise her with her favourite breakfast or dish.
4. A photo of a special moment within the family, for which a print can be taken out, or create a slideshow with music and share it on her phone or TV.
5. Ferns N Petals is a way to have customised images of her on different products that can be delivered soon or within hours at your place, including their beautiful bouquets and cakes, which can be a perfect addition to this list.
Mother’s Day carries its own unique warmth. It’s not always grand gestures; writing a handwritten note, cooking her favourite meal, and sitting beside her without distractions hold as much value. Because if there’s one thing mothers teach us, it’s that love doesn’t need to be loud to be powerful.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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