Mother's Day 2026: When is Mother's Day in India - May 10 or May 17?

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and confusion surrounding the date still persists. The day, celebrated in India and worldwide to recognise and honour mothers, will fall on May 10 this year. The occasion is commonly celebrated with children showering their mothers with gifts and treating them to lunches or dinners.

Beyond celebrations and food, Mother’s Day has also been associated with women’s movements demanding equal rights. In the United States during the 1970s, women rallied on Mother’s Day in support of underprivileged women and children.

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Origin of Mother's Day Many ancient cultures, including the Greeks and Romans, held festivals honouring mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele. Christian influence later shaped the tradition further, and in medieval Europe, “Mothering Sunday” was celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent. It was a day when people returned to their mother church and spent time with their families.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When is Mother's Day celebrated in India? ⌵ Mother's Day in India is celebrated on May 10th. The occasion is observed annually to honor mothers and acknowledge their sacrifices and love. 2 What are some ways to celebrate Mother's Day? ⌵ People celebrate Mother's Day by giving cards, flowers, or handmade gifts, cooking a special meal, or treating mothers to a day off. Spending quality time together and sharing messages or photos online are also common ways to celebrate. 3 What is the origin of Mother's Day? ⌵ The modern version of Mother's Day was founded by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official holiday in the United States in 1914. Ancient cultures also held festivals honoring mother goddesses, and medieval Europe celebrated "Mothering Sunday." 4 What financial lessons can be learned from mothers? ⌵ Mothers often teach valuable financial lessons such as investing in gold as a safety net, avoiding debt for lifestyle spending, prioritizing education and skills, keeping emergency savings, and not mixing emotions with money decisions. 5 What kind of gifts are suitable for Mother's Day? ⌵ Gift ideas range from personal gestures like heartfelt messages or photos, to practical items like statement jewelry, elegant wardrobe staples, or collectible home decor. Digital gift cards and special meals are also thoughtful options.

The modern version of Mother's Day was founded by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official holiday in the United States in 1914, when Woodrow Wilson declared it a national observance.

Also Read | Your guide to statement gifts for Mother's Day

Celebrated in the second week of May, it has been embraced as a day to showcase love and gratitude, often with gifts, cards, family meals, or social media tributes.

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How do people celebrate Mother's Day? People celebrate Mother's Day by offering cards, flowers, or handmade gifts. They cook a special meal or treat mothers to a day off. Quality time is spent together, sharing messages or photos online.

Last-minute gift ideas for mom on Mother's Day 2026 Pen down a heartfelt message or a list of reasons why you love and appreciate her. Digital gift cards are a new and simple way to make it special. Instantly send her a gift card for Nykaa, Amazon, BigBasket, or her favourite clothing or food delivery app. 3. You can surprise her with her favourite breakfast or dish.

4. A photo of a special moment within the family, for which a print can be taken out, or create a slideshow with music and share it on her phone or TV.

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5. Ferns N Petals is a way to have customised images of her on different products that can be delivered soon or within hours at your place, including their beautiful bouquets and cakes, which can be a perfect addition to this list.

Mother’s Day carries its own unique warmth. It’s not always grand gestures; writing a handwritten note, cooking her favourite meal, and sitting beside her without distractions hold as much value. Because if there’s one thing mothers teach us, it’s that love doesn’t need to be loud to be powerful.