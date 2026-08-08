Mountain Dew unveils a spicy new Baja drink– But there's a catch

Mountain Dew is expanding its popular Baja range with the introduction of Baja Leo Zero Sugar, a new limited-edition flavour that will be sold exclusively through TikTok Shop beginning 12 August.
According to the PepsiCo-owned beverage brand, the product will become available from noon ET while supplies last, marking another exclusive online release aimed at dedicated Mountain Dew fans rather than a wider retail rollout.
Baja Leo Zero Sugar combines spiced mango, chilli lime and black pepper, offering a flavour profile that departs from the tropical citrus taste traditionally associated with the Baja line.
The launch package includes one 12-ounce can of Baja Leo in special birthday-themed packaging, along with a 12-pack of the original Baja Blast. The bundle is priced at $8, with shipping included.
Mountain Dew has not confirmed whether the new flavour will eventually become available in stores or receive a broader commercial release. Industry publication Sporked noted that the decision to launch exclusively through TikTok Shop suggests the company is targeting collectors and loyal consumers who regularly seek out limited-edition products.
Some of those releases have proven popular enough to secure a longer future. Last year's Baja Cabo Citrus became the first new Baja flavour in years to earn a permanent place in Mountain Dew's portfolio, joining the original Baja Blast and its Zero Sugar counterpart.
For now, however, Baja Leo Zero Sugar remains a limited-edition offering, with Mountain Dew confirming that the flavour will be available exclusively through TikTok Shop from 12 August until available stocks are exhausted.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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