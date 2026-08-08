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Mountain Dew unveils a spicy new Baja drink– But there's a catch

Mountain Dew has introduced Baja Leo Zero Sugar, a limited-edition flavour combining spiced mango, chilli lime and black pepper. The exclusive release will be available via TikTok Shop from 12 August while supplies last.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated8 Aug 2026, 12:26 AM IST
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Mountain Dew has announced the launch of Baja Leo Zero Suga.
Mountain Dew has announced the launch of Baja Leo Zero Suga.
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Mountain Dew is expanding its popular Baja range with the introduction of Baja Leo Zero Sugar, a new limited-edition flavour that will be sold exclusively through TikTok Shop beginning 12 August.

Mountain Dew rolls out new flavour

According to the PepsiCo-owned beverage brand, the product will become available from noon ET while supplies last, marking another exclusive online release aimed at dedicated Mountain Dew fans rather than a wider retail rollout.

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Baja Leo Zero Sugar combines spiced mango, chilli lime and black pepper, offering a flavour profile that departs from the tropical citrus taste traditionally associated with the Baja line.

Also Read | Mountain Dew all set to release brand new ‘dirty soda’ flavour

The launch package includes one 12-ounce can of Baja Leo in special birthday-themed packaging, along with a 12-pack of the original Baja Blast. The bundle is priced at $8, with shipping included.

Mountain Dew has not confirmed whether the new flavour will eventually become available in stores or receive a broader commercial release. Industry publication Sporked noted that the decision to launch exclusively through TikTok Shop suggests the company is targeting collectors and loyal consumers who regularly seek out limited-edition products.

Some of those releases have proven popular enough to secure a longer future. Last year's Baja Cabo Citrus became the first new Baja flavour in years to earn a permanent place in Mountain Dew's portfolio, joining the original Baja Blast and its Zero Sugar counterpart.

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For now, however, Baja Leo Zero Sugar remains a limited-edition offering, with Mountain Dew confirming that the flavour will be available exclusively through TikTok Shop from 12 August until available stocks are exhausted.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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