Mountain Dew unveils a spicy new Baja drink– But there's a catch

Mountain Dew is expanding its popular Baja range with the introduction of Baja Leo Zero Sugar, a new limited-edition flavour that will be sold exclusively through TikTok Shop beginning 12 August.
According to the PepsiCo-owned beverage brand, the product will become available from noon ET while supplies last, marking another exclusive online release aimed at dedicated Mountain Dew fans rather than a wider retail rollout.
Baja Leo Zero Sugar combines spiced mango, chilli lime and black pepper, offering a flavour profile that departs from the tropical citrus taste traditionally associated with the Baja line.
The launch package includes one 12-ounce can of Baja Leo in special birthday-themed packaging, along with a 12-pack of the original Baja Blast. The bundle is priced at $8, with shipping included.
Mountain Dew has not confirmed whether the new flavour will eventually become available in stores or receive a broader commercial release. Industry publication Sporked noted that the decision to launch exclusively through TikTok Shop suggests the company is targeting collectors and loyal consumers who regularly seek out limited-edition products.
Some of those releases have proven popular enough to secure a longer future. Last year's Baja Cabo Citrus became the first new Baja flavour in years to earn a permanent place in Mountain Dew's portfolio, joining the original Baja Blast and its Zero Sugar counterpart.
For now, however, Baja Leo Zero Sugar remains a limited-edition offering, with Mountain Dew confirming that the flavour will be available exclusively through TikTok Shop from 12 August until available stocks are exhausted.