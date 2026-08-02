Mountaineer Nirmal Purja's final message before fatal broad peak avalanche: 'Never took a mountain for granted'

Record-breaking mountaineer Nirmal Purja, widely known as Nimsdai, has died after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region, where he was leading a climbing expedition on Thursday.

The news of his death was confirmed on Saturday by Elite Exped, the expedition company he co-founded. In a statement, the company said several members of the team also lost their lives in the avalanche. Among those named were Pur Bahadur Gurung and Nima Sherpa. The organisation requested privacy for the bereaved families during this difficult time.

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Purja, celebrated for redefining modern high-altitude mountaineering, had recently spoken about his ambitions for the climb and reflected on his journey in what has now become his final public message.

Why Was Nirmal Purja Climbing Broad Peak? According to a post shared by Purja on X on July 27, Broad Peak was not originally part of his climbing plans.

The British-Nepali climber explained that his primary objective had been Project Hattrick, an expedition focused on climbing Gasherbrum II (G2). However, shortly before leaving for Pakistan, he realised that adding Broad Peak to his expedition would bring him one step closer to a historic achievement.

Also Read | Nirmal Purja declared dead after avalanche on Pakistan's Gasherbrum IV peak

If successful, he would have needed only Cho Oyu to become the first mountaineer to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres twice without supplemental oxygen. That possibility prompted him to include Broad Peak in his schedule.

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Nirmal Purja's Final Message Before The Expedition In the same post on X, Purja shared a heartfelt note about the mountain he was preparing to climb.

"Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down."

He added that despite years of experience in extreme mountaineering, he had never underestimated any mountain and approached every expedition with humility and complete focus.

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According to Purja, each step beyond base camp demanded total respect, and he never considered success guaranteed regardless of previous accomplishments.

How The Search Operation Unfolded Hope initially remained after Thursday's avalanche when Purja's tracking device indicated movement, leading rescuers to believe he might have survived.

Search teams reportedly thought he was alive and conscious while awaiting assistance. However, as rescue operations progressed, the chances of finding survivors diminished.

A drone launched from the expedition's base camp later detected what appeared to be the bodies of four climbers near Camp I on Broad Peak's Concordia side. Those believed to have been located included Nirmal Purja, Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa and Wang Zhong.

According to search teams, the avalanche may have claimed the lives of as many as ten climbers.

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From The Military To Mountaineering Records Born in Nepal, Purja spent 16 years in military service, including six years with the Gurkhas and 10 years with the UK Special Forces, before turning his attention to professional mountaineering.

He later became one of the three leaders of Elite Exped, alongside Mingma David Sherpa and Tejan Gurung.

Purja earned global recognition in 2019 after completing one of mountaineering's most remarkable achievements—climbing all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in less than seven months. The feat was later documented in a Netflix film, introducing his story to audiences around the world.

His journey into high-altitude climbing began unexpectedly during a 2012 trek to Everest Base Camp. Rather than ending the trip there, he decided to continue to the summit of Mount Everest—a decision that ultimately transformed the course of his life.

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In recognition of his achievements, Purja was also appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

His Response To Critics Throughout his career, Purja also faced criticism, particularly over aspects of his record-breaking 2019 expedition.

Addressing those debates in what became his final public post, he wrote that he had never viewed mountaineering as a competition against others. Instead, he measured success by comparing himself with his previous performances and encouraged others to remain focused on their own journeys rather than outside opinions.

Purja also referred to the Netflix documentary chronicling his 2019 achievement, saying it accurately captured the challenges behind the expedition, including the rescue of fellow climbers and the financial sacrifices involved in completing the project.

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He added that despite criticism, he intended to continue setting ambitious goals and pushing his own limits—a determination that defined his career until his final expedition.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.