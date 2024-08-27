Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Move over Elon Musk: 2-year-old from Delhi joins LinkedIn to ‘network and get into good pre-school’

Move over Elon Musk: 2-year-old from Delhi joins LinkedIn to ‘network and get into good pre-school’

Livemint

A two-year-old LinkedIn user went viral for attempting to network and join a good pre-school. The profile was shared by his father, who assured that the toddler was 'here to rule the world'.

Move over Elon Musk: 2-year-old from Delhi joins LinkedIn to ‘network and get into good pre-school’

A two-year-old LinkedIn user has gone viral for their attempt to “network" and join a“a good pre-school". The toddler insisted that he would be logging in once a week (despite not having access to a phone) in order to start boosting his career.

“I turned two today and already started to feel the pressure of this world. With all the talks at home to get me into school. Hmm, the pressure is real and me ‘nanhi si jaan'. My father Sivesh Kumar's friend Praveen Kumar Rajbhar always says that ‘Network is Networth’, so I am here to network which will help me (to start with) get into a good pre-school. And further will take one step at a time," reads the post shared on LinkedIn.

The profile was also shared by his father who assured that the toddler was “here to rule the world". The birthday message also included a warning for Elon Musk and an assurance that he would be there if the toddler ever needed to “fall back".

“I don’t know how he will turn around, but he will be more passionate, hardworking, and brutal than me. Elon, your competitor just got on LinkedIn. And it is his birthday. Happy Birthday kiddo. If any day you need to fall back, you baba is here…just take action and analyse outcome," wrote Sivesh Kumar.

The post has evoked mixed reactions with many taking potshots at the bizarre profile. It is pertinent to note that LinkedIn has a ‘minimum age’ of 16 years and considers accounts registered on behalf of younger people a violation of its terms.

“When your networking skills start before you can even walk or talk," joked one user.

“He is late by 2 years tbh," opined another.

“Strange. Who creates a LinkedIn profile for a baby? India is definitely not for beginners," added a third.

