Business News/ News / Trends/  Movies at 99: Watch Yudhra, Stree 2, GOAT and other new releases with flat discounts; here's how

Movies at ₹99: Watch Yudhra, Stree 2, GOAT and other new releases with flat discounts; here's how

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • The action thriller Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal, was released on September 20, coinciding with National Cinema Day, offering tickets at 99. Several new releases and popular films like Stree 2 continue to attract audiences.

Still from Yudhra (Image: Excel Movies)

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal starrer film Yudhra released on September 20. Viewers can now watch the action thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for helming Sridevi’s comeback movie, “Mom" for 99.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that the National Cinema Day will be held on September 20 wherein cinephiles will be charged only 99 per admission at theatres across the country. Major cinema chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movie Time, and Delite are participating, showcasing the film across more than 4,000 screens for this event.

Apart from "Yudhra", there are several new releases to consider, such as "Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam", "Navra Maza Navsacha – 2", "Sucha Soorma", "Never Let Go" and "Transformers One" as well as last week's offerings "The Buckingham Murders" and "Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di".

Meanwhile, If you haven’t seen "Stree 2" yet, it's still performing well at the box office after its August 15 debut. Additionally, "Tumbbad" (2018) and "Veer Zaara" (2004) were re-released on September 13, offering more options for moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, with its India nett collection beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the numbers on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

As per Adarsh, Stree 2 has earned 586 crore so far in its Indian nett box office collection. Industry tracker Sacnilk, however, says that the horror-comedy movie has earned 560.35 crore nett in India so far

