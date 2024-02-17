PVR INOX theatres are offering a canvas of enthralling tales and striking visual treats that will take you to the magical world of films. There is something for every taste on the big screens this weekend, ranging from gripping dramas to engrossing comedies. We have listed an exciting lineup of films at PVR INOX theaters this week. Check out the complete list below,

1) Land of Bad: A Delta Force mission goes awry in Liam Hemsworth's action thriller Land of Bad, leaving a rookie combat controller stranded and depending on a seasoned drone pilot for air support. To have a chance at escape, they must lead a valiant struggle for survival against insurmountable obstacles, pushing themselves to the brink and forming an unlikely bond. Anticipate furious action, vicious fighting, and a fraternity war in the "Land of Bad."

Also Read | Films high on nationalism

2) The Holdovers: Paul Giamatti portrays a grumpy classics teacher who spends Christmas at a posh New England boarding school with a troubled student (played by Dominic Sessa) and a grieving cook. This unlikely trio sets out on a journey of unexpected connection, humor, and self-discovery after becoming stuck in the snow and having to rely on one another. They discover that family can be found in the most unexpected places as they face their unfulfilled dreams and past hurts, serving as a reminder that it's never too late to start over.

3) Bob Marley: One Love: The life of reggae icon Bob Marley is depicted in the 2024 biopic "Bob Marley: One Love," which chronicles his ascent to stardom in the middle of the 1970s. The gifted Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Bob Marley, juggling the making of music with navigating Jamaica's political unrest and promoting unification via his message of love. Get ready for thrilling reggae shows and an inside look at the challenges and victories that molded a legendary musician.

Also Read | OTT releases this week

4) Madame Web: After an accident, Dakota Johnson's character, Paramedic Cassandra Webb, awakens to psychic abilities that propel her into the "spider world." She becomes friends with three young women—Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, and Sydney Sweeney—who are all set for successful futures thanks to visions. Cassandra deals with revelations from her past as they take on Tahar Rahim, a deadly foe, together. A darker entry in the Spider-Man Universe, this stand-alone origin story delves into Madame Web's journey in a gripping thriller. Be prepared for powerful visions, surprising connections, and a struggle to survive within the fateful web.

5) Shivrayancha Chaava: Look at Chhatrapati Characterized by Bhushan Patil, the distinguished son of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as Sambhaji in the historical epic "Shivrayancha Chaav," Rahul Dev's Bahadur Khan and Mrinal Kulkarni's Kakar Khan are two ruthless tax collectors that Sambhaji, the recently anointed Maratha king, defends his people from. By using cunning strategy and unwavering resolve to lead his army in thrilling battles, Sambhaji proves his mettle as a warrior king by conquering impassable challenges.

Also Read | Bollywood movies in January to February

6) Bramayugam: When "Bramayugam" finally comes out, it promises to be a terrifying journey into the heart of horror. Starring the legendary Mammootty alongside Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz, this Malayalam thriller is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Thevan, a folk singer from the Paanan caste, is at the center of the story. His escape from slavery sets off a series of events that reveal an old custom that has the power to permanently change his fate. As the movie plunges into the depths of madness and terror, get ready for a spine-tingling adventure.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!