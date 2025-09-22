‘Moving back to India was best decision of my life’: Woman lists 8 good reasons, but flags ‘corruption’ in viral post

As social media is rife with debate about moving back to India after years abroad, a woman on Reddit said that it was the best decision of her life. “A year ago, I moved back to India, and I can confidently say it has been the best decision of my life,” she said.

In a viral post, the woman shared that she had returned to India after spending four years abroad—two years in Texas, followed by another two years in Europe, specifically in Amsterdam, Paris, and Munich.

For context, the woman said that she currently lives in a tier-3 town in South India, works remotely, and earns a good salary.

She shared a list of pros and cons of moving back to India and eight good reasons, including no racism, quality of education, and instant medical access, why one should consider it. However, she flagged the corruption in the country as one of the cons in her list.

Check her list of pros and cons: Pros: No racism, not even the subtle kind The woman said that she feels “genuinely good” knowing her kids will go to school where no one will use racist slurs against them. “That peace of mind is priceless.”

The woman noted that she had never faced direct racism in any of the countries she lived in before; however, there was a subtle racism in the US. “Like waiters hesitating to attend to us. Not using ‘please’ when others are interacting with us, etc.”

Instant medical access In her list of pros, the woman mentioned that there is zero wait time for medical appointments in India. “I once waited a month abroad after a cracked, root-canaled tooth just to return to India for treatment.”

She noted that healthcare might be free in developed countries, but the hidden charges and long waiting times are a reality. “In India, you can get a same-day appointment with a brain surgeon or super-speciality doctor, and it’s surprisingly affordable.”

Infrastructure is better The woman claimed that the online portrayal of India’s infrastructure is often exaggerated. “Sure, you might encounter a few potholes here and there, but it’s not all bad. Many areas are perfectly livable and improving constantly.”

Quality of education The woman noted that schooling in India is solid. “Kids tend to be sharper compared to their general US counterparts. While some Indian-origin students in the US do well (often thanks to their parents), many seem to lack street smarts, negotiation skills, and authenticity.”

Financial advantage In the viral Reddit post, the woman said that her income goes a long way in India. “Life here is affordable and healthy, especially if you avoid eating out.”

Family proximity “One thought haunted me while living abroad: What if I only get to see my mom 10–15 more times in my life? That hit hard. Now, I see her every day, and that kind of comfort is irreplaceable,” the woman wrote.

Vibrant and alive The woman said that she finds India's chaos and overcrowdedness like an everyday carnival. “But I actually thrive on that constant buzz. In contrast, the US often felt eerily quiet, almost like a zombie apocalypse.”

Air quality Since the woman lives in a tier-3 city, she said the AQI in her city is consistently around 37.

Flexible work hours “There’s a misconception that people in India work too much,” the woman said while sharing that she works a maximum of 5 hours a day – 2 hours in the morning and 3 hours in the evening to align with the US team. “The rest of my time is spent working on my farm near the villa. It's a peaceful life.”

Cons The woman had only three major concerns about moving back to India: The cleanliness and connectivity of public transport, and the corruption.

In the viral post, the woman said that the buses and trains in India aren't as clean or as efficient and punctual as the public transportation in the US or Europe.