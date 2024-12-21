A software engineer from Bengaluru said she is "in general, happier" after shifting to London. Sayani B took to X this week to share her experience. She posted, "It's been couple of months living in London, and I am in general, happier. I can't point at what exactly has been game changer, but it's an overarching feeling".

Her post garnered tens of reactions from netizens, with many weighing in on the possible reasons and comparing London and Indian cities to figure out the "game changers".

One comment read, "London is by far the most aesthetically pleasing city I have been to. Walkable neighborhoods for us in India is unimaginable in metro cities. Glad you are having a good time."

To this, Sayani responded, "Yes, plus I don't have to worry that a car or bus will run over me everytime I cross roads. Everyone follows traffic rules."

Several others congratulated Sayani and said, “...London is an amazing city.”

"I really miss London. the walkable roads, not having to take inhaler, clear air, parks omg, the diversity- really really wish to go back," one X user wrote.

Another asked Sayani, "How was the transition from BLR? It must’ve been quite the culture shock." The Bengaluru Techni replied, “Not at all. I just understood all the British accents, which I normally would only watch on TV.”

A user commented, "The parks!! I love them. Wish to go back soon!" Another said, Surprised the wretched English weather hasn't got to you yet. London would be a lot more happier place if the weather this time of the year was a little bit kinder."

In her response, Sayani said, "It's not as bad, especially for someone who has lived through the clogged roads of Bangalore everytime it rained."