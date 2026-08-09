Moving to NYC? Indian woman shares how to navigate $5,000 rent, groceries, lifestyle & more

New York City may be the ‘City of Dreams’, but it comes with a steep reality check for those in their 20s planning to make a move. To break down the true cost of housing, food, and transit, an Indian woman shared a viral Instagram video detailing her financial learnings from eight years in the city.

Trish shared that living in New York on a budget is possible with the right strategy, drawing on her past mistakes to help others navigate the city's costly landscape.

“I break down all the mistakes I've made and things I've learned in my eight years living here, so hopefully you can navigate this city more confidently,” Trisha said while sharing how much it actually costs to live in NYC.

She pointed out that the real question when planning a move to New York is not “Can I afford it?” but “What am I willing to give up to afford it?” because a life in NYC is possible on almost any budget, if you get strategic.

The viral reel was captioned: “…explaining NYC to you like you’re 5 years old 🥰 the much requested monthly cost of living breakdown.”

Housing Housing is the greatest burn in the pocket when moving to New York — especially Manhattan.

“If you want to live alone, a studio or one-bedroom in Manhattan will cost you anywhere from $3,500 to over $5,000 a month,” Trisha said.

However, she said some neighbourhoods, like Brooklyn, charge less, and the budget gets even better with roommates. “If you're okay with roommates, you can bring that number down to $1,800 to $2,800 per person,” she said.

“Manhattan is the most expensive borough, so if you need something a little more affordable, be flexible with the other boroughs and neighbourhoods,” she added.

Meals According to Trisha, the smartest way to save money on meals is to cook most of them. She said a person in their 20s is likely to spend $500 to $700 on groceries per month if they cook most of their meals at home.

Keeping grocery expenses manageable in the city is only feasible for young professionals who prioritise home-cooked meals over premium artisanal stores.

A practical routine centred on accessible staples offers the dual benefits of financial savings and healthier eating. However, embracing the quintessential NYC dining culture drastically alters this financial equation.

"If you're eating and getting drinks out multiple times a week, which is the more New York lifestyle, you're looking at $900 to $1,400 a month," Trisha noted.

For those who frequently participate in the city's vibrant brunch and happy hour scenes or dine out almost every night, monthly food and entertainment expenses can easily surpass the $1,800 mark.

Commute Trisha said the city’s “secret deal” is transit, and relying on taxis to get around is a surefire way to add up expenses.

“The subway costs $3 per ride, and you'll never be charged for more than 12 rides in one week if you pay with the same card every time. So budget around $150 a month for the subway,” Trisha said. “And for the occasional late-night Uber, budget another $50 to $150 a month, depending on how often. So your total transit costs for the month could be anywhere between $150 and $300.”

Also Read | Indian man says ₹25 LPA in India better than massive package in New York

Entertainment and lifestyle Entertainment and lifestyle expenses often represent the most variable aspect of a New York City budget. For residents who maintain a balanced social life—attending a monthly concert, engaging in moderate shopping, and paying for a standard fitness membership—discretionary spending typically ranges between $100 and $500 per month.

However, the financial strain intensifies for those who adopt a hyper-consumerist approach to city living. Attempting to sustain an aesthetic-driven lifestyle by frequenting premium rooftop bars, constantly dining at trendy restaurants, and chasing social media-worthy experiences can quickly destabilise a budget.