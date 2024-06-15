A woman passenger travelling in Gondwana Express has claimed that a drunken soldier's urine fell on her after he allegedly peed on his berth.

The woman was travelling with her child from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station to Chhattisgarh's Durg. Soon after the incident, the woman and her husband complained to the on-duty Railway Police Force (RPF) official. However, they were forced to report the complaint to the Prime Minister's Office after the RPF allegedly failed to act, reported TOI. The woman was travelling with her kid in a B-9 coach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the news report, the soldier was alloted the upper berth, while the woman was alloted the lower berth. As the soldier was in an entirely inebriated state and was lying unconsciously on his berth, he allegedly urinated on the upper berth, and it dripped onto the woman below. Soon after the incident, the victim informed her husband, who filed a complaint with the railway helpline number 139.

No action by RPF personnel After the complaint was registered at the railway helpline number, RPF personnel were informed, and they later boarded the train at Gwalior and Jhansi. After contacting the woman and finding the soldier in aninebriated state and in wet trousers, they didn't take any action against the soldier.

Disappointed with RPF personnel's inaction, the woman filed an online complaint with the PMO and railway minister. According to the TOI report, the RPF officials clarified that they responded to the complaint but couldn't locate the woman in her seat. They also said that they found the soldier asleep and in an “intoxicated" condition.

