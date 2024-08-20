Mpox: India so far has no detected cases of mpox, officials told PTI, adding that current assessment shows that the risk of a large outbreak of the disease, with with sustained transmission is low.

Mpox: The Indian government has directed authorities at international airports and ports to monitor passengers entering the country from Bangladesh and Pakistan for mpox symptoms, PTI reported citing sources from the Union Health Ministry.

India so far has no detected cases of mpox, officials told PTI, adding that current assessment shows that the risk of a large outbreak of the disease, with with sustained transmission is low.

Outbreak in Congo, 3 Million Vaccines Needed The Democratic Republic of Congo (DNC or Congo) has reported the majority of mpox globally and requires 3 million vaccine doses to tackle its outbreak, AP reported.

Congo's Health Minister Roger Kamba told the media that the United States and Japan have offered to donate vaccines, and said the first consignment from the US is expected next week. He did not specify how many vaccines doses are expected or when the delivery from Japan would arrive, the AP report added.

Here are the top 10 updates The Union Health Ministry has identified three state-run hospitals in Delhi as nodal centres for isolation, management and treatment of any patient with Mpox, as per the PTI report. These hospitals are: Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Hospital in the national capital.

Further, in order to be prepared, all state governments are directed to also each identify such designated hospitals under their jurisdiction, sources told PTI.

Officials have been directed to step up “surveillance and effective measures" in order to facilitate prompt decisions in case mpox is detected in the country.

The Health Ministry emphasized that a network of testing laboratories should be geared up for early diagnosis of the disease. At present, 32 laboratories in India are equipped for testing mpox.

PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 18 chaired a high-level meeting to review mpox preparedness in India amid enhanced surveillance for prompt detection.

At the meeting, Mishra said protocols for prevention and treatment of the disease should be disseminated on a large scale, stressing the importance of running an awareness campaign among healthcare providers about the signs and symptoms of the disease and the need for timely notification to the surveillance system, the PTI report said.

India at present has no detected cases of mpox. Since 2022, 30 cases have been reported in the country, the last one being in March 2024, as per PTI.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

As per a WHO update, since 2022, as many as 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported due to mpox from 116 countries. This time around, mpox cases have been steadily increasing in Congo. On August 19, the country's health minister said Congo will receive the first vaccine doses from the United States next week, AP reported.

Notably, the number of mpox infections and deaths rose significantly in 2023. And in 2024, the numbers are again worse, already exceeding previous year's total with over 15,600 cases and 537 deaths. (With inputs from PTI and AP)