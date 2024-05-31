Janhvi Kappor-Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Mrs & Mrs Mahi’ released on cinema theatres today, Friday, May 31. Even before its release, the movie received positive responses as it became the most-selling Hindi title of this year (in terms of advance booking), reported Pinkvilla. With this achievement, the movie has outpaced Fighter, Badhe Miya Chote Miya, and Shaitan.

The buzz around the movie, reflected in the ticket sales number, was in sync with the netizens' reaction to it. Several social media users showered praise on the sports drama and declared it a must-watch. Those who have watched the movie shared their experience on the internet.

“Just saw Mr & Mrs Mahi...so so wonderful,so edifying a rare film that makes you want to be a better version of yourself #mrandmrsmahi," wrote veteran journalist and film critic Subhash K Jha on X.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahi" is the talk of the town. The maximum number of shows are full, many already," wrote another user.

“Absolutely! Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is an exciting sports drama film that’s creating quite a buzz," wrote another user.

A social media user expressed excitement towards watching the movie, "I’m super excited to see #JanhviKapoor aur #RajkummarRao ki chemistry "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi" seems to be generating a lot of excitement."

"Enjoy the movie! "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi" has certainly provides a great cinematic experience. If you want to," wrote an X user.

Mr & Mrs Mahi advance booking

According to website Pinkvilla, the Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starter movie collected a total of ₹2.15 lakh in advance booking. Even, the movie tickets were sold in large numbers, their price were discounted to ₹99. According to Sacnilk, the sports romantic drama Mr & Mahi is likely to earn well at the box office. The movie has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Till May 30, the movie sold over 1,50,000 tickets at the three national chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis), according to Sacnilk. The movie is likely to have sold around 2,00,000 tickets at the national chains in advance booking.

The movie has been directed by Sharan Sharma and casts Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The two have come together for a movie for the first time and their chemistry has received positive response from social media users.

