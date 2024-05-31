Mr & Mrs Mahi hits silver screen today: Netizens shower love on Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer: ‘Film that…'
Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ is the biggest earner of this year in terms of advance booking
Janhvi Kappor-Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Mrs & Mrs Mahi’ released on cinema theatres today, Friday, May 31. Even before its release, the movie received positive responses as it became the most-selling Hindi title of this year (in terms of advance booking), reported Pinkvilla. With this achievement, the movie has outpaced Fighter, Badhe Miya Chote Miya, and Shaitan.