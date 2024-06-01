Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 1: The Bollywood movie “Mr & Mrs Mahi" was released in theatres on May 31. At the domestic box office, the film amassed ₹7 crore net on its opening day when its overall Hindi occupancy stood at 56.15%, reports Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per film industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaipur bagged the first place as the city with the highest occupancy across India that stood at 86 percent. Chennai and Bengaluru trailed behind with 68 percent and 63.25 percent occupancy rates respectively.

Also read: Reel to Real: ‘Crew’ movie-like gold smuggling case at Kannur airport, air hostess arrested This film directed by Sharan Sharma features Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. Produced under the banner Dharma Productions and Zee Studio, the film was accessible for a price of ₹100 on Friday on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day. Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta are the producers of “Mr & Mrs Mahi Box" which was co-written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend; Panchayat 3 to The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X (former Twitter st0ated, “#MrAndMrsMahi takes a FANTASTIC start at the box office. Day 1 Estimates- ₹ 6.50 -7.50 cr nett. ₹ 99 Ticket Price proved to be a GAME CHANGER."

Sumit Kadel described the movie as “a beautiful human drama with the backdrop of cricket." He reviewed the film as “a good watch which is backed by strong emotional drama and the standout performances." He further added, “While it might not bring anything new to the sports drama genre, it has the potential to do well at the box office."

Also read: Mr & Mrs Mahi hits silver screen today: Netizens shower love on Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer: ‘Film that…' Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film “heart-warming" and gave a 3.5 star rating. In a post on X, he wrote, “An uncomplicated sports-drama with a captivating second half + strong emotions… #RajkummarRao and #JanhviKapoor’s sparkling performances deserve special mention… RECOMMENDED!" He further said that the handling of dramatic moments by director Sharan Sharma is the mainstay of this well-structured film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

