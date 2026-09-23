MrBeast faces backlash over $10 million Ghana project: Here’s how he responded to critics

YouTube star and philanthropist MrBeast has responded to online criticism over his decision to spend nearly $10 million on a village in Ghana, saying his charitable work also extends to his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina.

MrBeast responds to criticism The criticism followed the unveiling of Abna Dakwa Village, a project in Ghana’s Eastern Region designed to support families affected by child labour in cocoa-growing communities. The initiative includes a school for more than 300 children, 10 homes for teachers, a medical clinic, clean drinking water, solar power, agricultural facilities and a community marketplace.

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The project took about a year of development and eight months of construction, according to reports. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has described it as his largest humanitarian build to date.

The scale of the spending prompted one X user to question why Donaldson was putting millions into an overseas project instead of doing more in Greenville, where he grew up. The user pointed to the city’s poverty rate while questioning the focus of his philanthropy.

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A person who goes by the username @Antunes wrote, "I wonder why MrBeast doesn’t do more for his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina, where the poverty rate is 25% (more than double the national average)? (sic)."

Donaldson responded directly, saying he “literally” does support his local community. He pointed to his 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Beast Philanthropy, and said it has distributed tens of millions of meals in the US, including in his hometown.

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To this, MrBeast responded, “I literally do. I have a 501c non profit and have disturbed 10s of MILLIONS of meals in America, many in my local community. If I listed all the philanthropic things we do locally I literally wouldn’t be able to fit it in this tweet. (sic)”

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Beast Philanthropy’s work in Greenville Beast Philanthropy’s own figures show that its Beast Pantry, which began in Greenville in late 2020, has delivered more than 48 million meals and distributed more than 60 million pounds of food. The organisation says the pantry now serves more than 20 communities across Eastern North Carolina and provides about 80,000 meals each month.

The Ghana project is part of a wider focus on keeping children out of illegal labour and in education. Beast Philanthropy says its Ghana child-labour initiative currently has more than 10,000 direct beneficiaries and is built around a minimum five-year commitment.

Also Read | Ghana Gets Massive Backing at UN for Slave Trade Reparations

The organisation has also announced a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to support school meals in Ghana’s Eastern Region and Kenya’s Bomet County. The programme is intended to improve nutrition and attendance while helping reduce pressures that can push children towards labour.

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MrBeast has previously acknowledged that his humanitarian videos generally attract less engagement than his entertainment-focused content. In a post ahead of the Ghana video, he said he expected it might not perform as well but wanted to make it because the project mattered to him.

The backlash therefore centred less on whether he was providing aid and more on where he chose to direct a large sum of money. His response highlighted the broader scope of his philanthropic operation, which Beast Philanthropy says now works across more than 25 countries.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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