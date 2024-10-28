MrBeast parody: CarryMinati’s new video, featuring India’s biggest YouTube stars, goes viral, nears 50 million views

CarryMinati's MrBeast parody features 14 leading Indian content creators on YouTube, including Bhuvan Bam, BeerBiceps and Ashish Chanchlani. These creators have over 625 million subscribers combined.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Oct 2024, 01:25 PM IST
MrBeast parody: CarryMinati's new video, featuring India’s biggest YouTube stars, goes viral, nears 50 million views
MrBeast parody: CarryMinati’s new video, featuring India’s biggest YouTube stars, goes viral, nears 50 million views(Screengrab from YouTube/CarryMinati)

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, earlier made headlines again by orchestrating one of India’s most ambitious YouTube collaborations. Following his viral appearance with MrBeast, the world’s leading YouTuber, CarryMinati now gathered 14 of India’s top content creators in a new parody series titled Mr Beast Parody Ft. Indian Creators.

The video has been on top of YouTube’s trending video. The viral video has received over 49 million (4.9 crore) views.

Also Read | YouTuber couple dies hours after posting eerie video with song on ‘final…’

The excitement grew when both CarryMinati and MrBeast posted a preview on their Instagram profiles, generating widespread anticipation. MrBeast highlighted the collaboration, calling it "India’s Biggest Collab ever" and encouraged fans to check out the video through CarryMinati’s bio link.

India’s top content creators—Bhuvan Bam, BeerBiceps, Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Techno Gamerz, Triggered Insaan, Fukra Insaan, Mythpat, Technical Guruji, Round2Hell, Kabita’s Kitchen, Purav Jha, Mortal and Notyourtype—joined CarryMinati in this collaboration.

Also Read | Stree 2: Aaj Ki Raat full version releases on YouTube, goes viral

Together, they hold an enormous following of over 625 million subscribers, making the project a landmark event in Indian digital media.

In the video, CarryMinati hosts several challenges as Mr Least and gives cash to the winner, just like MrBeast. MrBeast, whose original name is ​​James Donaldson, earlier surpassed T-Series to become the biggest YouTube.

MrBeast presently has 324 million (32.4 crore) subscribers while T-Series, helmed by Bhushan Kumar, has 277 million (27.7 crore) subscribers. For a long time, T-Series enjoyed the top position on YouTube.

The search for CarryMinati on Google has been steady:

MrBeast's comment

CarryMinati earlier took part in MrBeast's $1,000,000 challenge video. Following the event, CarryMinati hinted at a parody through X (formerly Twitter), which sparked MrBeast's interest, ultimately resulting in this collaboration.

Also Read | Rejected by OTT giants: Viewers praise Bollywood thriller after YouTube release

MrBeast commented on the viral video. “The level of effort that went into this is insane! Love your hair haha,” he wrote. CarryMinati has pinned the comment on top.

According to one social media user, the video “will be remembered for years to come”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMrBeast parody: CarryMinati’s new video, featuring India’s biggest YouTube stars, goes viral, nears 50 million views

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.45
    02:43 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    15.15 (9%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.80
    02:44 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.25 (0.09%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,737.10
    02:44 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -5.5 (-0.32%)

    Indus Towers share price

    347.30
    02:43 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    12.5 (3.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    370.00
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.25 (11.19%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,616.15
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    101.1 (4.02%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,147.45
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.14%)

    Coforge share price

    7,685.10
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -57.1 (-0.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,003.00
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -361.65 (-8.29%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,284.95
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -89.65 (-6.52%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,424.05
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -72.5 (-4.84%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,989.50
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -245.15 (-4.68%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bharat Heavy Electricals share price

    238.60
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    21.65 (9.98%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    649.75
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    53.65 (9%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.35
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    15.05 (8.94%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    947.05
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    74.55 (8.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.