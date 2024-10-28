Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  MrBeast parody: CarryMinati's new video, featuring India’s biggest YouTube stars, goes viral, nears 50 million views

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

CarryMinati's MrBeast parody features 14 leading Indian content creators on YouTube, including Bhuvan Bam, BeerBiceps and Ashish Chanchlani. These creators have over 625 million subscribers combined.

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, earlier made headlines again by orchestrating one of India’s most ambitious YouTube collaborations. Following his viral appearance with MrBeast, the world’s leading YouTuber, CarryMinati now gathered 14 of India’s top content creators in a new parody series titled Mr Beast Parody Ft. Indian Creators.

The video has been on top of YouTube’s trending video. The viral video has received over 49 million (4.9 crore) views.

The excitement grew when both CarryMinati and MrBeast posted a preview on their Instagram profiles, generating widespread anticipation. MrBeast highlighted the collaboration, calling it "India’s Biggest Collab ever" and encouraged fans to check out the video through CarryMinati’s bio link.

India’s top content creators—Bhuvan Bam, BeerBiceps, Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Techno Gamerz, Triggered Insaan, Fukra Insaan, Mythpat, Technical Guruji, Round2Hell, Kabita’s Kitchen, Purav Jha, Mortal and Notyourtype—joined CarryMinati in this collaboration.

Together, they hold an enormous following of over 625 million subscribers, making the project a landmark event in Indian digital media.

In the video, CarryMinati hosts several challenges as Mr Least and gives cash to the winner, just like MrBeast. MrBeast, whose original name is ​​James Donaldson, earlier surpassed T-Series to become the biggest YouTube.

MrBeast presently has 324 million (32.4 crore) subscribers while T-Series, helmed by Bhushan Kumar, has 277 million (27.7 crore) subscribers. For a long time, T-Series enjoyed the top position on YouTube.

The search for CarryMinati on Google has been steady:

MrBeast's comment

CarryMinati earlier took part in MrBeast's $1,000,000 challenge video. Following the event, CarryMinati hinted at a parody through X (formerly Twitter), which sparked MrBeast's interest, ultimately resulting in this collaboration.

MrBeast commented on the viral video. “The level of effort that went into this is insane! Love your hair haha," he wrote. CarryMinati has pinned the comment on top.

According to one social media user, the video “will be remembered for years to come".

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
