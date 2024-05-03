MrBeast shares ‘life-transforming’ aspects of education in latest video, netizens say ‘absolutely blown….’
Beast Philanthropy joined hands with telecommunications company Victra to start a new scholarship at the Ron Clark Academy and also sponsored the training of over 200 teachers
YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (AKA MrBeast) is the most-subscribed content creator in the world. MrBeast is well-known for his out-of-the-box ideas, which earned him millions of views on every video and a global fanbase. On his part, Jimmy Donaldson gives back to society through various charitable initiatives and even has an organisation named Beast Philanthropy to conduct such social work. In its latest video, Beast Philanthropy revealed the power of education as he shared the inspiring story of Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, USA.