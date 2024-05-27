MrBeast: YouTube star to give away ₹41.5 crore in ‘largest game show ever in history’: Here’s how to apply
MrBeast has announced a ₹41.5-crore giveaway in the 'largest game show ever'. To participate in BEAST GAMES, applicants must be 18+ with a valid passport until April 2025. Check what else you need to apply.
MrBeast has announced that he will give away ₹41.5 crore ($5,000,000) as part of what he calls "the largest game show ever in history". The famous YouTube star has invited people to join and register for the game.