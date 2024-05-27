MrBeast has announced a ₹ 41.5-crore giveaway in the 'largest game show ever'. To participate in BEAST GAMES, applicants must be 18+ with a valid passport until April 2025. Check what else you need to apply.

MrBeast has announced that he will give away ₹41.5 crore ($5,000,000) as part of what he calls "the largest game show ever in history". The famous YouTube star has invited people to join and register for the game.

“Im giving away $5,000,000 in the largest game show ever in history. If you want to compete in Beast Games (I need 5,000 people lol) apply here," the influencer shared on X (formerly Twitter).

If you are interested in competing in MrBeast's BEAST GAMES, you must meet a few requirements. Firstly, you must be at least 18 years old at the time of application. You must ensure that your passport is valid through April 2025 to avoid any travel issues.

You must also be available in late June although the exact dates may extend to September 2024. These dates are subject to change, so it's important to keep your schedule flexible.

You have the option to submit a 1-minute video along with your application. In the video, you must introduce yourself by mentioning your name, age, where you're from and your current occupation.

In the video, you need to discuss what you would do if you won millions of dollars. Also, it would be best if you shared why you want to compete in the BEAST GAMES. The goal of the video is to impress MrBeast, so it is important to present yourself well.

However, MrBeast has advised people to keep their personal information out of the video. "No addresses or social security numbers, drivers license numbers, or financial information please," the instructions say.

MrBeast’s post gets millions of views MrBeast shared his post on May 27 at 6:14 AM (India time). Since then, it has received 5.1 million views.

One of his followers suggested, "What about doing an episode where you learn construction? I got you! It hypes up kids about the trades and gets you views."

