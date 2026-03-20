From 130 kg to 63 kg and beauty queen crown: Mrs Arunachal recalls her weight loss struggles — ‘People laughed at me’

Abom Soki Yekar, who had always dreamt of winning Mrs Arunachal, was often ridiculed for her weight. Nevertheless, she left no stone unturned to prove her critics wrong. Yekar, a 39-year-old woman from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, was recently crowned Mrs Arunachal 2026 and is now aiming for Mrs India title.

Recalling her struggles while pursuing her dream of winning a beauty pageant, Yekar, speaking with Livemint, shared that she weighed around 130 kg two years ago and faced severe criticism for entering pageants for two reasons — her weight and being a mother of five.

“My weight was around 130 kg two years ago, and it was very difficult for me to even step out or meet my friends. Deep inside, I was very insecure. I still remember when I began my weight loss journey, I told a few people that if I lose weight properly, I would like to try Mrs Arunachal at least once in my life.”

‘People laughed at me’ The 39-year-old, who describes herself as “a housewife and an entrepreneur,” said she encountered persistent discouragement, with several people even criticising modelling as a profession.

“I expected them to support me… but instead, they laughed at me. They said, ‘Just look at yourself… how will you do it? You’re overweight… do you really think you can lose weight and become fit? You’re already a mother of five… You look aged. How will you leave your kids and go into this line?’ Some people even judged the pageant industry itself, saying negative things about women who choose this path,” she said.

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Journey driven by purpose, not just weight loss When she finally began her weight loss journey in her late 30s, she did so with a clear goal. “Not just to lose weight but to live my dream.”

Her transformation, however, was far from easy. She battled multiple health issues.

“Because of my weight, my body was in a very bad condition. I had issues with cholesterol, my liver, and even my breathing. Everything became difficult. I wasn’t really living my life… I was just sitting, eating and not feeling like myself anymore.”

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Family support kept her going While many doubted her, her family became her strongest pillar of support.

“Most people used to say, ‘No, you won’t be able to do it.’ But my husband always said, ‘You have to do it.’ My mom used to motivate me a lot."

From 130 kg to 63 kg: Lifestyle changes that worked When asked about the changes she made to reduce her weight - now down to 63 kg - Yekar said she went to Bengaluru for weight loss treatment, but saw little improvement and later suffered a minor stroke. She then focused on changing her lifestyle and improving her diet.

“I was a complete foodie, and I feel that was one of the main reasons for my obesity. So, I started making small changes. I began doing yoga regularly, completely cut down on maida (refined flour) and chai (tea), and focused on eating clean and healthy food. Slowly, I started living a much healthier lifestyle.

At home, I make sure we follow a proper routine, and I also motivate my husband to stay fit because I want the whole family to be healthy,” she said.

Now an inspiration for many She now sees her journey as both an inspiration and a responsibility.