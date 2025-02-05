Mrs., a Hindi drama movie starring Sanya Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya, is set to start streaming online. The film, directed by Aarti Kadav, is an official Bollywood remake of the 2021 Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen.

Sanya Malhotra won the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival for her performance in the Mrs. movie. The film is co-written and co-produced by Bollywood actor Harman Baweja.

The Mrs. movie is about a trained dancer who struggles to balance marriage and personal aspirations. As she faces society’s expectations, she tries to find her voice and express herself freely.

“As an actor, I could not have asked for a better character than I would essay in The Great Indian Kitchen. I am more than excited to start working on my role because there are so many layers and nuances to it. I am looking forward to working with Harman and Arati,” Bollywood Hungama quoted Sanya Malhotra as saying in 2022.

The Great Indian Kitchen The Great Indian Kitchen, directed by Jeo Baby, received critical acclaim and won Kerala State Film Awards for Best Film, Best Screenplay (Jeo Baby) and Best Sound Design (Tony Babu).

The Malayalam cast included Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and T. Suresh Babu. Due to its impact, the film was remade in Tamil (2023) with Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran in lead roles.

Mrs. movie OTT release date The ZEE5 original movie did not have a theatrical release. It will start streaming on the OTT platform on February 7. Social media reacted enthusiastically when ZEE5 shared the Mrs. movie trailer on YouTube.

“The pressure on the woman is shown very well that I can feel it from the screen. Looking forward to this one,” wrote one user.

“Finally!! someone is showing the truth, excited to watch,” wrote another.