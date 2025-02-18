Mrs. movie slammed for playing ‘feminist game’; Sanya Malhotra’s OTT release under fire

Sanya Malhotra's OTT release film, Mrs., has garnered significant attention as the film potrays woman's challenges and the societal expectations surrounding arranged marriages. However, the film has now come under the scanner of leading men's rights group, The Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF). The foundation has accused the film of playing feminists game.

It said that the issues of women are always highlighted while other vulnerable groups such as children, men, elderly, and individuals with physical or mental disabilities who also endure abuse and neglect, are often overlooked in films.

“Women's issues are eating 80% of the cake when it comes to policies for protection of millions of vulnerable people,” SIFF said in its post.

Taking to X, it wrote, “Women's are suffering, children are not facing any abuse in families. Women are suffering, men are not facing any crimes. Women are suffering abuse, senior citizens are not facing harassment in family. Women are suffering abuse, the physically and mentally challenged are not facing any abuse.”

The group, with over 38.7K followers on X, also recently shared a series of posts expressing their views on household tasks. The said that men should never share 50 percent housework as “70-80% material, cloths, furniture and gadgets are craved by women and enjoyed by women.”

In another post, it wrote, “What stress does a woman feel, while chopping vegetables and cooking food on a gas stove or doing dishes wearing gloves? Zero, Nothing. In fact, cooking is like a meditation. Is it highly stressful to press cloths or do laundry in a washing machine?”

About Mrs "Mrs" stars Malhotra as Richa, an aspiring dancer who is married off in a patriarchal family where she is reduced to doing household chores but ultimately resists her oppression. The film which was released on Zee5, also features Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film is adapted from the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Social media reactions on the post Reactions on social media have sparked a heated debate following a recent post. Some users agreed with the perspective, while others strongly criticised it.

One user wrote, “You think this way as you are only seeing such messages through a negative lense, there are channels that voice out concerns for all. Every concern needs an advocate to help curb the issue”

Another user slammed the post saying, “Enough is enough! A mental breakdown from constant dissatisfaction is unbearable! Never read about it? Homemaking without having a goal—who finds joy in that? Try doing it for a week looking forward to doing it every day for years. If you like it, then switch works, bro!”

“I knew this would happen when a woman centric movie on a woman's struggle would release!! I knew all the fragile masculine men would pounce on it and call it propaganda!!!,” one user criticised the post.

“Feminism will do more for men’s rights than what you’re pretending to do right now. Just because a movie focuses on women’s woe’s doesn’t mean that they discredit every other issue that exists.”

“Which low iq scumbag is handling this account ? Women don't do menial jobs ?? Is this guy living in lala land??”

“You are just another side of the coin of fake feminist,” said a user.

Here are some reactions supporting the claim. One user wrote, “Men have been suffering for 1000 years and now the persecution has gone to extreme level. It’s high time men must stand up to protect ourselves.”

Some other user added, “Lot of men are being fed the idea that few marriages and women go rogue which is biggest myth. Marriage for indian men is like stepping on land mine. You cant take your foot of it untill your are sure death is better. Women have turned marriage into human rights violation scam.”

“Petition to start 'Save India from SIFF'”

Another user commented saying, “Too much exaggeration.. We haven't seen such oppressed ladies in the Middle class Indian families in at least last 10 years.”