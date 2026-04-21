MS Dhoni close to CSK return against Mumbai Indians? Video shows ex-skipper keeps wickets for first time in IPL 2026

There are chances MS Dhoni might make a return for the first time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was pictured keeping wickets for the first time during training in 2026. Dhoni, was initially ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain. But Dhoni's took more time than the two-week limit.

According to multiple reports, Dhoni kept wickets for close to 30 minutes, as well as batting at the Wankhede stadium. It must be noted that, Dhoni has been batting at the nets for quite a few days but did not don the wicketkeeping gloves before Tuesday in the 2026 season.

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CSK meet Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, and it would be surprise it Dhoni finds his name in the playing XI or in the impact subs list against the Hardik Pandya's side. The 44-year-old also had fun behind the wickets with one of the young CSK batters and faced the likes of Jamie Overton and Matt Henry - the fastest CSK pacers in 2026.

A five-time IPL-winning captain, Dhoni's inclusion in the side will be a big boost not just for the franchise but also captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. With Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026 because of a torn hamstring, Dhoni's addition might provide balance into the side that have already lost four of the six games they have played so far in the tournament.

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What does CSK say about MS Dhoni? Meanwhile, the CSK support staff have kept mum on his fitness update and return date. After their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey was asked about an update on Dhoni. The Australian responded that Dhoni is progressing well in rehab and expressed satisfaction with his batting performance as a coach.

"He's progressing nicely with his rehab. And look, I'm a batting coach, and I'm happy with how he's batting," Hussey said during the post-match press conference. "As you saw yesterday at training, he's batting well. He was very happy with where his batting is at.

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"He's just about progressing with his running, because if he's going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he's going to have to scurry back for those twos and things like that. He just needs to get confidence in his running and build that speed up. I don't know when he'll play, but I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later, like all the fans are," the Hussey had said.

Where are CSK placed in points table? CSK started with three back-to-back losses against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings ans Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions bounced back with wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders before going off road again against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With just four points in six games, CSK are placed at eighth spot, just above Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in