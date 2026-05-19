MS Dhoni flaunts his fitness, shooting skills as he trains with NSG commandos, netizens react - Watch video

Cricket MS Dhoni reached the NSG training facility in Chennai to spend some time. Several videos and pictures of the Chennai Super Kings star have surfaced online as he interacted with commandos and took part in training drills. He even jokingly flaunted his fitness while holding a plate full of food.

Dhoni trains at NSG facility In a now-viral video, Dhoni is seen hitting the target with his handgun. Showcasing his aiming skills, he was seen firing more rounds at the shooting range.

In a light-hearted moment from the day, MS Dhoni, who was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and denim pants, was seen cracking jokes. He reportedly had fitness and training-related discussions with the commandos. He further pointed towards himself and jokingly asked the commanders, “Fit lag raha hu na (ain't I looking fit?)” while holding a food plate. His remark left everyone in the room in splits.

Fans react Reacting to the fun moment, several fans cheered for Dhoni's humour.

Among them, a user wrote on X, “They're worried that this fellow will now come and steal credit for Kargil and simply saying yes (sic).”

Referring to Dhoni's latest injury, another added, “I’m sure someone must’ve asked, Sir aap match kab kheloge? and that’s why Thala said, “dekhte hai ab”.”

“The other name for simplicity ... Mahendra Singh Dhoni... The smile on the commando's face is telling that he lives in everyone's hearts,” added another.

Someone else also commented, “Dhoni's simplicity is priceless.”

For the unversed, Dhoni, 44, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He was spotted with heavy security at the NSG facility.

Why is Dhoni not playing for CSK in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni missed out on the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to fitness issues. However, he made a brief appearance at Chepauk to cheer for his boys.

CSK suffered a five-wicket defeat against SRH, a result that pushed Hyderabad into the playoffs, leaving Chennai's own campaign in trouble. While the match slipped away from the home side after strong performances from Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, the atmosphere at Chepauk remained emotional even after the game ended.

A CSK home game without Dhoni in the playing XI already felt unusual for fans this season. However, during the innings break, the crowd went berserk as Dhoni walked onto the field.

The moment became one of the biggest highlights of the match.

Former CSK player Suresh Raina posted pictures with Dhoni on Instagram from the stadium. The photos featured Dhoni and Raina sharing hugs and laughs. It was captioned with a yellow heart emoji to signify the Chennai team.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is yet to play in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Fans remain curious to know whether he will continue playing for the CSK team amid speculations over his retirement from IPL.