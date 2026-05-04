MS Dhoni further delays comeback in IPL 2026; report shares latest update on ex-Super Kings skipper before DC vs CSK tie

The wait for MS Dhoni in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has stretched to nine matches, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman reportedly skipping the trip to Delhi. Fresh off a win against the Mumbai Indians (MI), CSK will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an away clash on 5 May at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Dhoni was initially ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain suffered during training before the start of IPL 2026. More than a month later, Dhoni remains unavailable, a clear sign he is not match-ready. Still, CSK officials are hopeful the five-time IPL-winning captain will play at some stage this IPL 2026.
According to a Cricbuzz report, Dhoni decided not to travel to Delhi and is continuing his rehabilitation in Chennai.
“He should be available at some stage,” a CSK official told Cricbuzz. After the Delhi Capitals fixture, CSK will have five more games left in IPL 2026. Dhoni's last game for CSK came against the Gujarat Titans in 2025.
Batting coach Michael Hussey explained that Dhoni's primary concern is sustaining running intensity. While Dhoni has been batting in the nets, the 44-year-old is struggling with his movement.
“Yeah, he's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well. So we're hopeful maybe in the next few games," Hussey had informed during CSK's away game against MI.
“But obviously, he needs to be close to 100% ready to give his best. Because he's been batting well on the nets. He looks good in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too,” the former Australian opener added.
Interestingly, Dhoni chose to stay away from the venues on CSK's match days, unlike MI's Rohit Sharma, who has also been on the sidelines for three consecutive games due to a hamstring injury. According to Hussey, Dhoni felt that if he attended, it might become a distraction.
"He didn’t want that to take attention away from the team,” Hussey said. However, Dhoni remains an integral part of the team discussions, he added.
In the points table, CSK are placed sixth with four wins in nine games.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|May 5
|Delhi Capitals
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|May 10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|3:30 PM
|May 15
|Lucknow Super Giants
|BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|May 18
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|May 21
|Gujarat Titans
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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