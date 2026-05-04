MS Dhoni further delays comeback in IPL 2026; report shares latest update on ex-Super Kings skipper before DC vs CSK tie

The wait for MS Dhoni in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has stretched to nine matches, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman reportedly skipping the trip to Delhi. Fresh off a win against the Mumbai Indians (MI), CSK will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an away clash on 5 May at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Dhoni was initially ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain suffered during training before the start of IPL 2026. More than a month later, Dhoni remains unavailable, a clear sign he is not match-ready. Still, CSK officials are hopeful the five-time IPL-winning captain will play at some stage this IPL 2026.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Dhoni decided not to travel to Delhi and is continuing his rehabilitation in Chennai.

“He should be available at some stage,” a CSK official told Cricbuzz. After the Delhi Capitals fixture, CSK will have five more games left in IPL 2026. Dhoni's last game for CSK came against the Gujarat Titans in 2025.

What's delaying MS Dhoni's return in IPL 2026? Batting coach Michael Hussey explained that Dhoni's primary concern is sustaining running intensity. While Dhoni has been batting in the nets, the 44-year-old is struggling with his movement.

“Yeah, he's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well. So we're hopeful maybe in the next few games," Hussey had informed during CSK's away game against MI.

“But obviously, he needs to be close to 100% ready to give his best. Because he's been batting well on the nets. He looks good in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too,” the former Australian opener added.

Also Read | IPL 2026: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey says MS Dhoni progressing well

Interestingly, Dhoni chose to stay away from the venues on CSK's match days, unlike MI's Rohit Sharma, who has also been on the sidelines for three consecutive games due to a hamstring injury. According to Hussey, Dhoni felt that if he attended, it might become a distraction.

"He didn’t want that to take attention away from the team,” Hussey said. However, Dhoni remains an integral part of the team discussions, he added.

In the points table, CSK are placed sixth with four wins in nine games.

CSK's remaining fixtures in IPL 2026

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) May 5 Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM May 10 Lucknow Super Giants M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3:30 PM May 15 Lucknow Super Giants BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM May 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM May 21 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

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