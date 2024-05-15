Actor Janhvi Kapoor heaped praises on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and shared her recent experience of meeting him at a function. The actor said that MS Dhoni doesn't feel like a regular person and the image of his presence remains in her head. Janhvi Kapoor also urged the media to help her in convincing MS Dhoni and his wife to watch her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

"I recently met him at a function. He doesn't feel like a regular person. He wasn't walking; he was gliding through the room. And that image has remained in my head. Whoever was asking him for a picture, he wasn't just taking a selfie with him and moving on; he was having a conversation with respect," News18 quoted Janhvi Kapoor as saying.

There is nothing new in Janhvi Kapoor expressing his respect for MS Dhoni recently; during the show, she described how MS Dhoni treated a man who invaded the IPL 2024 pitch during a CSK match to touch MS Dhoni's feel.

"I recently saw a video in which a fan had come near the pitch to meet MS Dhoni. The way Dhoni handled it was that he behaved very nicely with that fan. The security didn't just enter and escort him out. He was so protective of him and showed that person a lot of respect. So, these things tell you a lot about someone," Sportskeeda quoted Janhvi Kapoor as saying during a show.

"He is such a dignified presence, and I am a fan of that and his game. And, of course, his hat-trick of sixes against Mumbai was too good," she added.

What was the incident?

The incident occurred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat during the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. As MS Dhoni made his way to the crease, a young fan jumped across the security and ran into the ground to touch MS Dhoni's feet.

Initially surprised, MS Dhoni responded calmly and patted his back, asking him to stand. The gesture touched everyone's heart, and people praised Thala for his humble nature.

