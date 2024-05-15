MS Dhoni is 'not a regular person': Jahnvi Kapoor remembers meeting Mahi
Janhvi Kapoor also urged the media to help her in convincing MS Dhoni and his wife to watch her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
Actor Janhvi Kapoor heaped praises on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and shared her recent experience of meeting him at a function. The actor said that MS Dhoni doesn't feel like a regular person and the image of his presence remains in her head. Janhvi Kapoor also urged the media to help her in convincing MS Dhoni and his wife to watch her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.