Mahendra Singh Dhoni is reportedly planning to build another residence in his hometown of Ranchi. The former India cricket captain recently visited Sambo Hill, near Ranchi Ring Road, where construction work on his upcoming home is currently underway.

According to reports, Dhoni has acquired nearly two acres of land in Sambo for the proposed residence. Located at a higher elevation, the property offers panoramic views of Ranchi city. A CRPF camp is also situated close to the site.

MS Dhoni's upcoming home in Ranchi Dhoni's new residence is reportedly being developed in a quiet, hilly area, away from the city's hustle and bustle. Surrounded by natural greenery and open spaces, the location offers a peaceful setting for his upcoming home.

Videos showing the former India captain visiting the construction site have surfaced on social media and gone viral, sparking curiosity among fans keen to catch a glimpse of his new property.

View full Image View full Image Dhoni's new residence is reportedly being developed in a quiet, hilly area, away from the city's hustle and bustle.

Inside MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse Dhoni's existing Ranchi farmhouse features modern architecture, with white exterior walls and dark-coloured roofs. The property has been designed to maximise natural light, with large windows, spacious interiors and open areas surrounded by greenery.

Key features of MS Dhoni's farmhouse The farmhouse reportedly includes a well-equipped private gym and fitness area, as well as a swimming pool set amid greenery. It is also said to have indoor sports facilities and dedicated spaces for practice.

View full Image View full Image Dhoni's existing Ranchi farmhouse features modern architecture, with white exterior walls and dark-coloured roofs.

A notable feature of the property is its private cricket practice net, where Dhoni can hone his skills. The farmhouse also has a separate area for his pets, including dogs and horses.

MS Dhoni's luxury car and bike collection Beyond cricket, Dhoni is known for his passion for automobiles. His Ranchi garage reportedly houses an extensive collection of vintage motorcycles and high-performance cars.

His motorcycle collection includes several rare and sought-after models, such as the Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Suzuki Hayabusa, Yamaha RD350, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and Norton Jubilee 250.

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His car collection is equally notable, featuring models such as the Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, Nissan Jonga, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and a vintage Rolls-Royce.

Dhoni's garage is designed with glass-fronted walls, giving it the appearance of a showroom. The dedicated space allows him to display his impressive motorcycle collection.