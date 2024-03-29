MS Dhoni rides electric bicycle Doodle V3. 5 thing to know

Known for his cool nature and his love for bikes, the former India cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen riding an electric bicycle made in India – E-Motorad Doodle V3, in Chennai.
The video of captain cool riding the Doodle V3, showcasing him casually riding along a road, was uploaded by Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Thursday and has garnered 143,770 likes till now.
Here's the video:
According to details, the Doodle V3 is a foldable electric bike that offers a top speed of 25 kmph. Apart from this, the bicycle also has the option of regular pedal cycle.
The new electric bike runs on 12.75 Ah battery, provide a range of up to 60 km, has 7-speed Shimano gear system, LCD display, and USB charging port, reported Economic Times.
The bike gets telescopic forks with a lock-out option. With its folding option available, it can easily be stored. The battery can be charged on the bike itself, and even be removed and charged separately.
Among other details, the electric bike has been manufactured by E-motorad and priced at ₹53,000.
Here are 5 things to know about Doodle V3:
