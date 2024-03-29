Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  MS Dhoni rides electric bicycle Doodle V3. 5 thing to know

MS Dhoni rides electric bicycle Doodle V3. 5 thing to know

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • According to details, the Doodle V3 is a foldable electric bike that offers a top speed of 25 kmph.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni riding an electric bicycle made in India – E-Motorad Doodle V3. (Screenshot)

Known for his cool nature and his love for bikes, the former India cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen riding an electric bicycle made in India – E-Motorad Doodle V3, in Chennai.

The video of captain cool riding the Doodle V3, showcasing him casually riding along a road, was uploaded by Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Thursday and has garnered 143,770 likes till now.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: ‘No one better than MS Dhoni in India’, Steve Smith calls him ‘tremendous person’

Here's the video:

According to details, the Doodle V3 is a foldable electric bike that offers a top speed of 25 kmph. Apart from this, the bicycle also has the option of regular pedal cycle.

The new electric bike runs on 12.75 Ah battery, provide a range of up to 60 km, has 7-speed Shimano gear system, LCD display, and USB charging port, reported Economic Times.

The bike gets telescopic forks with a lock-out option. With its folding option available, it can easily be stored. The battery can be charged on the bike itself, and even be removed and charged separately.

ALSO READ: ‘Tiger zinda hai’: MS Dhoni’s catch sets Chepauk on fire; netizens react to ‘Vintage Thala’ in CSK vs GT IPL 2024

Among other details, the electric bike has been manufactured by E-motorad and priced at 53,000.

Here are 5 things to know about Doodle V3:

  1. Doodle V3 is a foldable electric bike that offers a top speed of 25 kmph
  2. Runs on 12.75 Ah battery and provide a range of up to 60 km.
  3. Is equipped with 7-speed Shimano gear system, LCD display, and USB charging port.
  4. Its battery can be charged on the bike itself, and even be removed and charged separately.
  5. The electric bike has been manufactured by E-motorad and priced at 53,000.

