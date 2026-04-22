MS Dhoni spotted practicing at Wankhede nets ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2026 clash; watch video hinting at Thala’s return

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are celebrating a huge boost as MS Dhoni was seen training hard at the Wankhede Stadium nets, just ahead of the much-awaited Mumbai Indians (MI) vs CSK IPL 2026 match on Thursday (April 23). The 44-year-old icon, who has missed the entire season so far due to a calf injury, kept wickets and batted with confidence, sending strong signals of a possible comeback.

Watch the video hinting at MS Dhoni's much-awaited comeback The video was posted by the IPL official handle on social media, just one day ahead of the MI vs CSK clash. Dhoni was seen walking in the stadium and then hitting fiery deliveries from the team’s bowlers. The sight of the five-time IPL champion smiling and involved in drills has lifted the mood around the CSK camp.

MS Dhoni’s injury recovery and return hopes MS Dhoni was initially ruled out for two weeks with a calf strain. However, the recovery took longer than expected, keeping him out of the first six matches. CSK supporters have been eagerly waiting for any positive update on their beloved “Thala”.

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The team management has stayed quiet on his exact fitness and return date. After CSK’s recent loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting coach Michael Hussey was asked about Dhoni’s progress. He gave an encouraging reply during the post-match press conference.

"He's progressing nicely with his rehab. And look, I'm a batting coach, and I'm happy with how he's batting," Hussey said. "As you saw yesterday at training, he's batting well. He was very happy with where his batting is at.

“He's just about progressing with his running, because if he's going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he's going to have to scurry back for those twos and things like that. He just needs to get confidence in his running and build that speed up. I don't know when he'll play, but I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later, like all the fans are.”

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MS Dhoni's IPL career stats Dhoni remains one of the most successful players in IPL history. Here are his key numbers.

Career (278 matches): 5439 runs at an average of 38.30 and strike rate of 137.45, with 24 fifties, 375 fours, 264 sixes, 158 catches and 47 stumpings.

2025 season (14 matches): 196 runs at 24.50 average and 135.17 strike rate.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma injury update: MI star batter sidelined batter sidelined vs PBKS

CSK’s position in the IPL 2026 points table CSK have had a mixed start to the season. They began with three straight losses against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions then bounced back with wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders before slipping again against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With just four points from six games, CSK sit at the eighth spot on the points table, just above Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders with an NRR of -0.780. A win against the Mumbai Indians, especially with Dhoni back, could lift their campaign and boost their playoff chances.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.