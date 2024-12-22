'Mufasa: The Lion King's “India Net Collection” for two days was recorded at ₹ 22.50 crore, while worldwide, it was ₹ 500 crore

'Mufasa: The Lion King' continued to roar on Day 2 with a Box Office Collection of an estimated 13.70 crore in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It was ₹ 8.80 crore on Day 1, Sacnilk reported. It is expected that Mufasa is going to earn a lot in the coming days.

Here's the box office day-wise break-up so far: Day 1: ₹8.8 crore

Day 2: ₹13.7 crore

Total collection: ₹22.5 crore

The report further stated the movie's "India Net Collection" for two days was recorded at ₹ 22.50 crore, while worldwide, it was ₹500 crore. Two days of Overseas Collection was ₹350 crore and India's gross collection stood at ₹27 crore.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' had an overall 31.50 percent English Occupancy on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King Day 2 English (3D) Occupancy in Theaters: Morning Shows: 18.42%

Afternoon Shows: 31.85%

Evening Shows: 37.93%

Night Shows: 37.80%

Region-wise details: Mumbai: 21.75%

National Capital Region: 17.25%

Pune: 22.25%

Bengaluru: 47.75%

Hyderabad: 47%

Kolkata: 27%

Ahmedabad: 14.75%

Chennai: 64.50%

Kochi: 26.75%

English (3D) Occupancy: Mumbai: 21.75%

National Capital Region (NCR): 17.25%

Bengaluru: 47.75%

Chennai: 64.50%

Hindi (3D) Occupancy: Mumbai: 32.00%

NCR: 20.75%

Bengaluru: 48.00%

Chennai: 46.33%

The Telugu version of the film performed exceptionally well, with an overall occupancy of 53.63%. Key regions include:

Hyderabad: 63.75%

Bengaluru: 53.50%

Chennai: 44.00%

The Tamil version saw strong attendance, particularly in Chennai, where occupancy reached 58.50%.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil.