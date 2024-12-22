Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Aryan's The Lion King continues to roar

Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Aryan's The Lion King continues to roar

Livemint

'Mufasa: The Lion King's “India Net Collection” for two days was recorded at 22.50 crore, while worldwide, it was 500 crore

This image released by Disney shows characters Afia, voiced by Anika Noni Rose, left, Mufasa, voiced by Braelyn Rankins, center, and Masego, voiced by Keith David, in a scene from Mufasa: The Lion King.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' continued to roar on Day 2 with a Box Office Collection of an estimated 13.70 crore in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It was 8.80 crore on Day 1, Sacnilk reported. It is expected that Mufasa is going to earn a lot in the coming days.

Here's the box office day-wise break-up so far:

Day 1: 8.8 crore

Day 2: 13.7 crore

Total collection: 22.5 crore

The report further stated the movie's "India Net Collection" for two days was recorded at 22.50 crore, while worldwide, it was 500 crore. Two days of Overseas Collection was 350 crore and India's gross collection stood at 27 crore.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' had an overall 31.50 percent English Occupancy on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King Day 2 English (3D) Occupancy in Theaters:

Morning Shows: 18.42%

Afternoon Shows: 31.85%

Evening Shows: 37.93%

Night Shows: 37.80%

Region-wise details:

Mumbai: 21.75%

National Capital Region: 17.25%

Pune: 22.25%

Bengaluru: 47.75%

Hyderabad: 47%

Kolkata: 27%

Ahmedabad: 14.75%

Chennai: 64.50%

Kochi: 26.75%

English (3D) Occupancy:

Mumbai: 21.75%

National Capital Region (NCR): 17.25%

Bengaluru: 47.75%

Chennai: 64.50%

Hindi (3D) Occupancy:

Mumbai: 32.00%

NCR: 20.75%

Bengaluru: 48.00%

Chennai: 46.33%

The Telugu version of the film performed exceptionally well, with an overall occupancy of 53.63%. Key regions include:

Hyderabad: 63.75%

Bengaluru: 53.50%

Chennai: 44.00%

The Tamil version saw strong attendance, particularly in Chennai, where occupancy reached 58.50%.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice to 'Mufasa' in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming film 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba. Even the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa.

