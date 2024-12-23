Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 3: Mufasa: The Lion King earned ₹ 22.50 crore in its first two days and ₹ 18.75 crore on Day 3 in India.

Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 3: Mufasa: The Lion King performed well in its first two days, earning an estimated ₹22.50 crore India net. On its third day, the film earned around ₹18.75 crore India net across all languages, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

In terms of occupancy, the film's English (3D) version saw the following theatre attendance on Day 3:

Morning Shows: 24.91%

Afternoon Shows: 42.30%

Evening Shows: 49.80%

Night Shows: 32.31%

The Hindi (3D) version had an overall occupancy of 35.06% on Sunday, December 22, 2024:

Morning Shows: 17.73%

Afternoon Shows: 41.66%

Evening Shows: 51.18%

Night Shows: 29.66%

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King. His son, Aryan Khan, voices Simba, while his youngest son, AbRam, lends his voice to young Mufasa.

In this 2024 film, written by Jeff Nathanson and directed by Barry Jenkins, the animation is designed to convey deeper emotions, with animal features and movements enhanced by human-like facial expressions, such as wonder, fear, sadness, love, and awe.

The story unfolds as Simba (voiced by Donald Glover) and Nala's (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) cub, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), hears a tale told by the wise mandrill Rafiki (John Kani). Rafiki recounts the legendary story of Kiara's grandfather, Mufasa. The narrative reveals how Mufasa was separated from his parents and raised by lioness Eshe (Thandiwe Newton), alongside her son Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who would later become a crucial figure in Mufasa’s journey.