Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 1994 classic, has collected ₹ 125.29 crore in India over 19 days. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film includes voices from Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, and has achieved global earnings of ₹ 3,250 crore.

Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 19: A rendition of the Disney classic, Mufasa: The Lion King, has reigned over North America's box office and received a roaring response in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to the original animated 1994 The Lion King and a sequel to the 2019 remake

Directed by Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, the Hollywood film has collected ₹125.29 crore net at the Indian Box Office during its 19-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film was released in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in India.

Shah Rukh Khan has voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version, while Mahesh Babu gave his voice in Telugu.

Globally, the movie includes the voices of leads Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, the lion who grows up to be the king and father of Simba, and Kelvin Harrison Jr as Taka, who's eventually known as the antagonist named Scar, a prince and Mufasa's adoptive brother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mufasa: The Lion King Indian Box Office Collection on Day 19 After the Disney movie's earnings dropped massively on Monday, Mufasa was able to maintain the numbers on Tuesday. While the movie saw a 77.94% drop on Monday, its ₹1.07 crore earnings did not change on Day 19.

In a language-based breakout, the movie earned ₹0.24 crore in English, while its Hindi variant earned ₹0.37 crore. Mufasa earned ₹0.18 crore in Telugu and minted ₹0.28 crore in Tamil.

Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office Worldwide Collection on Day 19 According to Sacnilk, Mufasa: The Lion King has earned ₹3,250 crore globally, of which ₹2,050 crore was earned overseas. The figures have remained unchanged for Day 19 and are likely to be revised later in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mufasa: The Lion King: Plot Set in the Pride Lands of Tanzania after the events of the 2019 Lion King film, Mufasa follows Mufasa and Taka, who become friends and eventually adoptive brothers until a series of devastating events threaten their bond.

Director Jenkins has said it was important to revisit the Disney classic so the audience would understand that the protagonist, Lion Mufasa, was never perfect and that the villain Scar was not always evil.

“For 30 years, we've been living with this idea of Mufasa as unimpeachably great and good, and Scar is like the full embodiment of evil," Jenkins had earlier told news agency Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}