Mufasa: The Lion King has faced a box office slowdown in India, earning ₹ 126.59 crore locally and ₹ 4,100 crore globally. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and Aaron Pierre, exploring the complex relationship between Mufasa and Scar.

Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 20: After a roaring initial response, Mufasa: The Lion King has witnessed a slowdown in earnings in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ever since the film, a rendition of the Disney classic, entered its third week in Indian theatres, it has witnessed a steady decline in numbers from Monday. However, the weekend of the 3rd week had been good for Mufasa's box office collection.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to the original animated 1994 The Lion King and a sequel to the 2019 remake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mufasa: The Lion King minted ₹1.04 crore on Wednesday. The language-wise breakup was not provided. With this, Mufasa has earned ₹126.59 crore net at the Indian Box Office.

Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office Worldwide Collection on Day 20 Globally, the movie has been making strides. According to Sacnilk, Mufasa: The Lion King has earned ₹4,100 crore in its worldwide collection, of which ₹2,640 crore was earned overseas. The figures are likely to be revised later in the day.

About the voices behind Mufasa: The Lion King In India, the film was released in four languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version, while Mahesh Babu gave his voice in Telugu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Globally, the movie includes the voices of leads Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, the lion who grows up to be the king and father of Simba, and Kelvin Harrison Jr as Taka, who's eventually known as the antagonist named Scar, a prince and Mufasa's adoptive brother.

Mufasa: The Lion King: Plot Set in the Pride Lands of Tanzania after the events of the 2019 Lion King film, Mufasa follows Mufasa and Taka, who become friends and eventually adoptive brothers until a series of devastating events threaten their bond.

Director Jenkins has said it was important to revisit the Disney classic so the audience would understand that the protagonist, Lion Mufasa, was never perfect and that the villain Scar was not always evil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For 30 years, we've been living with this idea of Mufasa as unimpeachably great and good, and Scar is like the full embodiment of evil," Jenkins had earlier told news agency Reuters.